Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Mariana Grace, to Andrew and Lindsey Thilges-York of Queensbury, Friday, October 1, 2021, at 12:28 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robert and Mary Beth York of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Jon Thilges of Arizonia and Theresa Parker of Watertown.

A son, Liam Donavan, to Brandon and Amber Wilson of Lake Luzerne, Friday, October 1, 2021, at 12:39 p.m., 12 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Clifford Winney and Stacy Jordon of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent Darlene Morman of Albany.

A daughter, Lakyn Corey, to Lindsay and Jacob Dimick of Warrensburg, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:47 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rheal Beaudet Jr and Kristine Black of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Scott and Jodi Dimick of Hudson Falls.

A son, Alexander James, to Alexandria Ryan and Justin Bellefeuille of Ballston Spa, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:57 p.m., 7 pounds 4.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lee Ann and Gary Groves of Gloversville. Paternal grandparent Billie Jo Brady of Ballston Spa.