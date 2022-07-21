 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births

  • 0

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Thomas Henry, to Corinne and Matthew Robbins of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 7:58 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Anita-Marie Stasko of Johnson City. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and Wayne Robbins of Thurman.

A daughter, Amara Sovana, to Juliesa and Cameron Hall of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 07, 2022 at 7:30 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Regina Rivers of Maryland. Paternal grandparents Bonita and Randy Hall of Cohoes.

A son, Declan R., to Marissa and Brandan McDonald of Hudson Falls, Friday, July 8, 2022 at 4:28 a.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa and Rob Layton. Paternal grandparents Jodi McDonald and Sue and Jeff McDonald.

People are also reading…

A daughter, Penelope Rose, to Kim and Jim Sheeran of Saratoga Springs, Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rhonda and Larry Blystone of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents Linda and John Sheeran of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Rose Marie, to Laurie Harwood and Daniel Ehle of Salem, Friday, July 8, 2022 at 8:27 a.m., Maternal grandparents Laurie Grovenburg and Michael Fischer of Salem. Paternal grandparents Tracy and Dan Ehle of Warrensburg.

A son, Marcellus Joseph, to Ashley and Allan Nunnally of Hudson Falls, Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9:31 p.m., 9 pounds 9.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Misty and Raymond Sanders of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Tammy Edgrton of Bronx and Roosvelt Nunnally of Georgia.

A son, Henry Christopher, to Katharine and Mark Leeson of Queensbury, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:59 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie and Tom McGilpin. Paternal grandparents Carolyn and Dave Leeson.

A daughter, Leihana Rose, to Abbianne and Daryl Keith Jackson II of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, July 9, 2022, at 3:51 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kate and Dave Huizing of Riverhead. Paternal grandparents Maria and Daryl Jackson of Schroon Lake.

A son, Cooper Richard, to Jessie Johndrow and Shawn Patchett of Ticonderoga, Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 8:47 a.m., 6 pounds 9.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Alice and Scott Patchett of Hague. Paternal grandparents Shirley and Richard Johndrow of Ticonderoga and Victoria Johndrow of Ticonderoga.

A daughter, Ella Rose, to Amanda and Matthew Cirillo of Queensbury, Monday, July 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., 6 pounds 7.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Leslie and Walter Fleming of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Maria and Joseph Cirillo of Florida.

A daughter, Eloise Davin, to Christine and Nick Trotta of Ballston Lake, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 9:43 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carolyn and Terry Elliott of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparents Vicki and Dick Trotta of Branchport.

A son, Callan A., to Riley Pierson and Kurt Lawrence of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:25 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rhonda and Edwin. Paternal grandparents Terry and Carl.

A son, Jacob Andrew, to Alexis Curtis and John Hogan of Fort Edward, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:28 p.m., 2 pounds 5.8 ounces, 15 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Jeff Curtis of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and John Hogan of Greenwich.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News