Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Thomas Henry, to Corinne and Matthew Robbins of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 7:58 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Anita-Marie Stasko of Johnson City. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and Wayne Robbins of Thurman.

A daughter, Amara Sovana, to Juliesa and Cameron Hall of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 07, 2022 at 7:30 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Regina Rivers of Maryland. Paternal grandparents Bonita and Randy Hall of Cohoes.

A son, Declan R., to Marissa and Brandan McDonald of Hudson Falls, Friday, July 8, 2022 at 4:28 a.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa and Rob Layton. Paternal grandparents Jodi McDonald and Sue and Jeff McDonald.

A daughter, Penelope Rose, to Kim and Jim Sheeran of Saratoga Springs, Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rhonda and Larry Blystone of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents Linda and John Sheeran of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Rose Marie, to Laurie Harwood and Daniel Ehle of Salem, Friday, July 8, 2022 at 8:27 a.m., Maternal grandparents Laurie Grovenburg and Michael Fischer of Salem. Paternal grandparents Tracy and Dan Ehle of Warrensburg.

A son, Marcellus Joseph, to Ashley and Allan Nunnally of Hudson Falls, Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9:31 p.m., 9 pounds 9.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Misty and Raymond Sanders of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Tammy Edgrton of Bronx and Roosvelt Nunnally of Georgia.

A son, Henry Christopher, to Katharine and Mark Leeson of Queensbury, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:59 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie and Tom McGilpin. Paternal grandparents Carolyn and Dave Leeson.

A daughter, Leihana Rose, to Abbianne and Daryl Keith Jackson II of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, July 9, 2022, at 3:51 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kate and Dave Huizing of Riverhead. Paternal grandparents Maria and Daryl Jackson of Schroon Lake.

A son, Cooper Richard, to Jessie Johndrow and Shawn Patchett of Ticonderoga, Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 8:47 a.m., 6 pounds 9.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Alice and Scott Patchett of Hague. Paternal grandparents Shirley and Richard Johndrow of Ticonderoga and Victoria Johndrow of Ticonderoga.

A daughter, Ella Rose, to Amanda and Matthew Cirillo of Queensbury, Monday, July 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., 6 pounds 7.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Leslie and Walter Fleming of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Maria and Joseph Cirillo of Florida.

A daughter, Eloise Davin, to Christine and Nick Trotta of Ballston Lake, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 9:43 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carolyn and Terry Elliott of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparents Vicki and Dick Trotta of Branchport.

A son, Callan A., to Riley Pierson and Kurt Lawrence of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:25 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rhonda and Edwin. Paternal grandparents Terry and Carl.

A son, Jacob Andrew, to Alexis Curtis and John Hogan of Fort Edward, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:28 p.m., 2 pounds 5.8 ounces, 15 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Jeff Curtis of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and John Hogan of Greenwich.