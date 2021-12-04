 Skip to main content
Births

GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A daughter, Savanna Faith, to Vickie and Glen Gosnell of Queensbury, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 9:53 p.m., 5 pounds 3 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maria and Walter Waters of Hague and the late Sharon Waters. Paternal grandparents Gail and Raymond Gosnell of Florida and the late Marilyn and James Wilsey.

A son, Cohen Gillette, to Brielle Bartlett and Patrick Chard of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 2:02 a.m., 5 pounds 13.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rebecca Shannon of Hudson Falls and Mike Shannon of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Laura and Pat of Hudson Falls.

A son, Michael Loren, to Bridgett and Loren Allen of Elizabethtown, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 7:58 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jean Fallon and Louis Arresta. Paternal grandparents Janet and Larry Allen.

A daughter, Isabella Kathleen, to Chrissy and Todd Cetnar of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 12:40 p.m., 8 pounds 5.9 ounces, 20.1 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christine and David Stark of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Sandy Tutz of Johnstown and Rick Cetnar of Amsterdam.

A son, Landon James, to Michaela and Richard Robertson of Hudson Falls, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 2:27 p.m., 8 pounds 7.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy and David Trackey of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Donna and Richard Robertson of Queensbury.

A daughter, Vivian Catherine, to Mackenzie and John Robens of Lake George, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 3:07 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and John Moosbrugger of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Janet and Carl Robens of Jamesville, and Correlia Robens of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Emerald Rose, to Kiersten Brown of Fort Ann, and Nathan Foster of Queensbury, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 10:51 p.m., 7 pounds 9.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kristine and Corey Brown. Paternal grandparents Valerie and Howard Kelley.

A son, Alexander Francis, to Amanda and Robert Budwick of Ticonderoga, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 5:54 a.m., 8 pounds 12.3 ounces, 21 inches long.

A daughter, Mckinley Marie, to Sheri and Justin Boyd of Moreau, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 8:06 p.m., 8 pounds, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joan and Robert Mueller of Olmstedville. Paternal grandparents Donna and Randy Boyd of North Carolina.

A daughter, Isabelle Patience, to Kathryn and Andrew Schmidt of Moreau, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 11:56 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie and Sheldon Smith of Moreau. Paternal grandparents Judy Owen and Rodney Schmidt of Minnesota.

A son, Colton Michael, to Quatrina Bressette and Michael Mattison Jr of Hampton, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 6:20 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Allan Bressette of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Sondra and Michael Mattison Sr. of Comstock.

A son, Maadiah, to Caitlynn Sims and Jordan Mosher of Glens Falls, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 6:26 p.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn Sims and Jhon Bemis. Paternal grandparent Jodee Jackson.

A son, Austin Michael, to Susan and Austin Skogsberg of Glens Falls, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 8:00 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent April Nicholson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Danielle Leno of Lake Luzerne and Carl Skogsberg Sr. of Fort Edward.

A son, Pierce James, to Megan Brunelle and Joseph Tracy of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 6:33 a.m., 8 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michelle and James Brunelle of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Jenna and Brett Barkley of Fort Edward. 

A daughter, Emberlynn Elizabeth, to Carolyn and Christopher Brown of Queensbury, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 9:57 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Crystal and Wendell Vaisey of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Ross Brown of Queensbury.

A son, Brad Thomas III, to Kimberly and Brad Burgess of Riparius, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 12:29 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joyce and Christopher Plail of Canandaigua. Paternal grandparents Barb and Brad Burgess of Queensbury.

A daughter, Skylynn Rose, to Emma Wolfe and Matt McIntosh of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 1:56 p.m., 7 pounds 6.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent George Wolfe. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Ernest McIntosh.

A daughter, Oaklynn Pearl, to Hollister Kipp and Matthew Akin of Lake Luzerne, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 9:41 p.m., 8 pounds 3.3 ounces, 21.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debra and Peter Kipp of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Bonnie and Joe Hahn of Chatham.

 

