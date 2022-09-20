Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Ziggy Robert, to Alexis Hoeltzel and James Eggleston, Tuesday, July 23, 2022, at 3:28 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jamie Woodruff Leary and Thomas Woodruff, of Wolcott, CT. Paternal grandparents Robert Eggleston of Hudson Falls and Tanya Muhl of Davenport, IA.

A son, Lincoln James, to Katelynn and John Savage of Corinth, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 a.m., 8 pounds 2.5 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robin and Edward Roberts of Mineville. Paternal grandparents Maureen Savage of Plattsburgh.

A son, Maddox James, to Brianna and Thorn Brown of Hudson Falls, Friday, September 9, 2022, at 3:03 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amy Underwood and Douglas Mattison of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Janice Brown and Frank James Brown of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Maris Zora, to Ashley Archambault and Ryan Yetto of Queensbury, Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:52 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joanne and Jeffrey Sparks of Whitehall.

A son, Brantley James, to Allison Sparks of Whitehall, Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., 11 pounds 3.5 ounces, 22.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Eileen Thorne and the late Dolph Thorne, of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents John Hadden and Cheryl Mackey of South Glens Falls.

A son, Hendrix Leonard, to Nichole and Leroy Smith of Ticonderoga, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3:09 a.m., 7 pounds 7.18 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debbie and Tom Brace, of Mineville. Paternal grandparents Linda and Leroy Smith of Dresden Station.

A daughter, Quincy Reese, to Brittany Marie and William Robert Lefevre of Ballston Spa, Saturday, September 11, 2022, at 10:23 p.m., 5 pounds 13 ounces. Maternal grandparents Susan Conboy and Paul McNeice of Adams, MA. Paternal grandparents Martha Bartlett and Leo Lefevre of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Avery Brooke, to Jennifer Bayron and Sean Doyle of Mechanicville, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 11:03 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nelson and Diane Bayron of Southington, CT. Paternal grandparents are Dan and Maureen Doyle of MA

A son, Maverick Charles, to Taylor and Nathaniel Cross of Queensbury, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:15 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Charles and Sheryl Kuchera, of Putnam Valley. Paternal grandparents Jerrold and Cynthia of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Aubrey June, to Morgan Linnett and Robert Deima, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 12:55 p.m., 6 pounds 12.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Wendy Squires and Brant Linnett, of New York. Paternal grandparents Dana and Robert Deima (deceased) of New York.

A daughter, Nora Elizabeth, to Jonathan and Deborah Purdy of Wells, VT, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 7:06 p.m., 7 pounds 12.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michael and Polly Lewis of Potsdam. Paternal grandparents Kenneth and Marie Purdy of Hartford.

A son, Maxton Ryker, to Amanda and Damian Darius of Granville, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 3:30 a.m., 8 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kim Brockway of Cohoes. Paternal grandparents Shelly Janey of Malta.

A daughter, Amelia Rose, to Gabbryelle Rugar and Justin Rabine of Fort Edward, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 6:16 a.m., 6 pounds 1.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christina and Daniel Perry of Argyle. Paternal grandparents John and Pearl Rabine of Hudson Falls.