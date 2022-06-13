 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Roman Drew, to Hannah and William McGory of Glens Falls, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 8:59 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn and Andy Pliscofsky of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Christine Hyatt of Glens Falls and Bill McGory of Navada.

A daughter, Lowry Jade, to Chelsey and Sean Patrick of Hebron, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 9:39 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Wendy and Peter McKernon of Greenwich. Paternal grandparent Betty Egan of Saratoga.

A daughter, Melanie Lynn, to Melissa and Benjamin Giese of Greenwich, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:08 a.m., 7 pounds 1.6 ounces, 20.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nancy and Ted Pitzel of Yorktown Heights. Paternal grandparents Tammy and Gordon of Wisconsin.

A daughter, Violet Marie, to Natalie Mitchell and Dustin DelSignore of Glens Falls, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:10 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melody and Jason Wolf of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Tammy Goodge of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Vienna Danielle, to Lexi and Matt Colucci of Queensbury, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 3:41 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stephanie and Austin Snow of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Dawn and Chris Biddiscombe of Queensbury.

A son, Ah’zeed D’amir, to Alyssa Alston and Amir Zaidi of Queensbury, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:01 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Catherine Bowermaster and Merrick Alston of Hemstead. Paternal grandparent Aziz Zaidi.

A son, Nolan Eugene, to Leanne and Ryan Kiely of Hudson Falls, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:59 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Therese and Michael Cole of Lackawanna. Paternal grandparents Cindy and Michael Kiely of Ransomville.

A daughter, Royalty Reign, to Kayla Baker and Andrew Jabot of Granville, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 8:40 a.m., 7 pounds 8.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tracy and Rick Baker of Granville. Paternal grandparent Wendy Matoff of Glens Falls.

A son, James Alexander, to Sage Wrobel and Nathaniel Anselmo of Warrensburg, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 3:51 p.m., 7 pounds 6.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nati Velez of Warrensburg and Billy Wrobel of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents Tonya Hayes of Warrensburg and Kevin Anselmo of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Alaina Lynne, to Jacquelyn Fuller of Fort Ann, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 11:23 a.m., 7 pounds 1.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kerry Phillips of Fort Ann and John Fuller of Queensbury.

