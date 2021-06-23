Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Jasper Bronson, to Sarah and Matthew HALEY of Lake George, Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 10:11 a.m., 7 pounds 15.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Brian Hayward and the late Michael Evanico of Glens Falls and Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Merrill Haley and the late Joseph and Cheryl Wiggett of Dunedin, Florida, and Landaff, New Hampshire.
- A daughter, Myla London, to Lindsay BREAUX and Manny SMITH of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 8:25 a.m., 9 pounds 10 ounces, 22 inches long.
- A daughter, Tatum Allyse, to Shelby GRAHAM and Michael NASSIVERA of Argyle, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 5:20 a.m., 7 pounds 5.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carla and Gary Graham of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Robin and Michael Nassivera of Argyle.
- A son, Clifton Russell, to Clifton Jr. and Andrea PIDGEON of Hadley, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 4:37 p.m., 8 pounds 12.2 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Leslie and Russell Melville of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Tina and Clifton Pidgeon Sr. of Hadley.
- A son, Oliver William, to Kathryn and Cory BARHAM of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 7:43 p.m., 7 pounds 8.3 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Mike of San Antonio, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Celina Judson and Brett Barham of San Antonio, Texas, and Niceville, Florida.
- A daughter, Brooklyn June, to Ryan and Alicia PIERCE of Malta, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 8:38 p.m., 6 pounds 1.7 ounces, 18.23 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ron and Judy MacDougall of Willsboro. Paternal grandparents are Gerald (Jerry) and Robin Pierce of Essex.
- A son, Easton John Freeman, to Joanna DEMARSH and William FREEMAN, of Hadley, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8 a.m., 9 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Todd and Pauline DeMarsh of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Don and Jill Freeman of Lake Luzerne.
- A son, Jack Matthew, to Lauren RHODES and Matthew PARKER of Queensbury, Monday, May 17, 2021, at 9:57 p.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Diane and Jack Rhodes of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Rose and Jeff Parker of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Aubrey Raye, to Kallee BUSH and Dylan HERMANCE of Queensbury, Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:28 p.m., 7 pounds 15.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Suzanne Bush and Scott Ballard. Paternal grandparents are Tammy Purvis and Edward Hermance.
- A son, Raiden Marshall, to Melissa MYERS and Jeremy MOON of Minerva, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 12:31 p.m., 7 pounds 11.7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Sheri Myers of Rossville. Georgia. Paternal grandparent is Sally Wallace of Chestertown.
- A son, Hudson James Butler, to Lindsey and Steve BUTLER of Queensbury, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 5:16 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and James Rice of Egg Harbor, New Jersey. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Ginny Butler of Bradford, Pennsylvania.