Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Noah Jamison, to Samantha and Richard MOORE
- of Corinth, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:38 p.m., 8 pounds 11.7 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ervin and BillieJo Nash of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Steve Moore of Queensbury.
A daughter, Jensley Mae, to Jennifer and Eric LaPAN
- of Queensbury, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 6:36 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John Nokes and Bonnie Brooks of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Paul Sullivan of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Isabella Teddi, to Michelle and Sean GARRETT
- of Glens Falls, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:10 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Connie and Jamie Mercer of Hopewell Jct. Paternal grandparents are Teddi and Thomas Garrett of Corinth and Gansevoort.
A daughter, Mabel Jane, to Emma Lee ELLSWORTH and Nicholas HIER
- of North Creek, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:37 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Darlene and Donald Ellsworth of Thurman. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Kim Hier of Chestertown and Minerva.
A daughter, Torryn Soleil, to John EVANS and Sara-Paige HODGES
- of Pottersville, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 7:09 p.m., 7 pounds 8.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William and Wynette Ritchotte of Olmstedville. Paternal grandparent is Diana Lake-Evans of Pottersville.
A daughter, Morgan Katherine, to Taylor MEADE and Thomas SHEPARD
- of Lake George, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:21 p.m., 6 pounds 9.1 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Christine Meade of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dean and Marcia Shepard of Northville.
A daughter, Lily Elizabeth, to Amy McINTYRE and Randall SEARER
- Jr. of Glens Falls, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:59 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas McIntyre and Melissa Intelisano of Reading, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Theresa Searer and Randall Searer of Glens Falls and Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
A son, Tyler Stewart, to Lolby and Jeffery BROWN
- of Lake George, Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 9:31 a.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret and Donald Jones of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Judy and Joe Brown of North River.
A son, Caleb Thomas, to Spencer and Alicia MORGAN
- of Glens Falls, Monday, May 25, 2020, at 10:33 a.m., 5 pounds 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patty Allen and Fred Flewelling of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Sue and Miles Nolan of Glens Falls and William Morgan of Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
A son, Cooper Nicholas, to Molly and Kyle BUONO
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 8:09 a.m., 8 pounds 14.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jill and Nicholas Taylor of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kim Buono of Guilderland and William Buono Jr. of Rotterdam.
A daughter, Alessia Luna, to Karla HERNANDEZ and Ryan ROBINSON
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:39 a.m., 8 pounds 8.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carlos and Josefa Hernandez of Caracas, Venezuela. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Margaret Robinson of Lake George.
A son, Derek Lee, to Alyza PALMATEER
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 7:19 p.m., 5 pounds 3.7 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jody Ramsey and Pat Palmateer of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Henry Beckett, to Dana and and Justin D’AMBROSIO
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:35 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Shelly Smith of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are John D’Ambrosio and Diane Wrate D’Ambrosio of Queensbury.
A son, Victor Arthur, to Amanda and Esteban CABRERA
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 3:03 a.m., 8 pounds 12.7 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn Phillips and Bill Treweeke of Butler, New Jersey. Paternal grandparents are Pam Santoianni and John Cabrera of Vernon, New Jersey.
A son, Sawyer Andrew, to James and Kinra SIPOWICZ
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 5:18 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Pam Tyminski of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Melody Sipowicz of Hartford.
Twins, to Ashlee and Nate HOWE
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a daughter, Jacy Lynn at 8:37 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 18 inches long, and a daughter, Lana Jeane at 8:38 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amber and Brian Davis of Sterling Heights, Michigan. Paternal grandparents are Sandi and Scott Howe of Queensbury.
A son, Hudson Robert, to Kristen and Frankie McCARTIN
- of Lake George, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 8:54 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rhonda and Robert Taylor, Jim DiCiccio and Jackie Brown of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are MaryJo McCartin and Rocco Mastrantoni of Lake George.
A son, Phoenix Robert, to Audryona SCHWARZ and Zachery HART
- of Chestertown, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 7:16 p.m., 6 pounds 6.4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William Schwarz Sr. and Katherine Schwarz of Thurman. Paternal grandparents are Heather Printy of Olmstedville and Chris Hart of Schroon Lake.
A son, Lake Michael, to Ashley DAVIS and Forest MAYNARD
- of Whitehall, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Robert Davis. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Scharene Maynard of Orwell, Vermont.
A daughter, Amara Jean, to Kierstin HESSERT
- of Granville, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 5:17 a.m., 9 pounds 9.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Barb Severance of Granville.
A son, Richard David, to Kacie EVANS and Richard JENKINS
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 29, 2020 at 5:40 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brian and Claire Evans of Bluffton, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents are MaryBeth and Christopher Jenkins Sr. of Hudson Falls.
A son, Kaison Stuart, to Bri N. ALHEIM
- of Fort Edward, Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:47 a.m., 7 pounds 15.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stuart and Debi Alheim of Fort Edward.
A son, Theo James, to Megan and Eric McMAHON
- of Ballston Spa, Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:55 a.m., 9 pounds 0 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terry and Tracy Goodemote of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Bill McMahon of Sacramento, California.
A son, Samuel Bowe, to Andrew and Ashleigh IULIUCCI
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:06 a.m., 7 pounds 2.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Shirley Padasak of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Judy Iuliucci of South Glens Falls.
A son, Bronson Mark, to Hannah and Philip McKEE
- of Whitehall, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:38 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Peggy Gordon of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are William McKee and the late Debra McKee of Whitehall.
A son, Bradley Scott, to Shannon PERRY and Joshua CARY
- of Schuylerville, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 3:02 p.m., 5 pounds 15.5 ounces, 16.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debra VanPatten and Scott Perry of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Teresa and Wesley Cary of Moreau.
A daughter, Willow Jean, to John and Kathleen HEATH
- of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:05 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dave and Jackie West of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Dolly Heath of Johnsburg and Kaye Heath of Naples, Florida.
A son, Orion Antonym to Khrysta FIORINO and Michael DURANT
- of Hartford, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 5:15 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donald and Elizabeth Fiorino of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Rhonda Durant.
A daughter, Natalie Jane, to Brandy FREDRICK and Devin TIFFT
- of Argyle, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:23 a.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Roy Mundy of Vernon, New Jersey. Paternal grandparents are Tammy Tifft of Argyle and Keith and Cindy Tifft of Orwell, Vermont.
A son, Dylan, to Nicola and Daniel GOSSELIN
- of Gansevoort, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 7 pounds 10.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Yvonne June Davies and Alan D. Lane of Randolph, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Eva Gosselin of Madera, California.
A daughter, Hazel Grace, to Desirae OLSEN and Tyler MIX
- of Chestertown, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:17 p.m., 6 pounds 3.9 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Diane Olsen and Stephen Partridge of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Loretta and Christopher McCann of Jackson, Michigan.
A son, Lennon Bruce, to Felicia MORRISON and Brian OSTRANDER
- of Lake George, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:15 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Tammy Morrison of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michele and Bruce Ostrander of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Jade Alya, to Kathlyn ELLEMENT and Brian DAUBNEY
- of Queensbury, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:37 p.m., 5 pounds 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patty and Keith Ellement of Saratoga and Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Dawn Daubney of Clifton Park.
A son, Kaden Jedidiah, to Tara HAYES and Jacob BENNETT
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 6:28 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Joe. Paternal grandparent is Robynne.
A daughter, Allison Katherine, to Katherine and William GIBBONS
- of Queensbury, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12:55 p.m., 9 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Flo and Ed Rubino of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Williams Gibbons Sr. and the late Patsy Gibbons of Bergenfield, New Jersey.
A daughter, Isabelle Jude, to Brittany THOMPSON and Steven FLORENCE
- of Hudson Falls, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 6:49 a.m., 8 pounds 6.2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sherri and James Thompson. Paternal grandparents are Cynthia Beecher and Steven Florence of Fort Ann and Hudson Falls.
