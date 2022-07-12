Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Levi Robert, to Kaelyn and Dustin Nicholson of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 4:21 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Nancy Miller of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Julie and Clyde Nicholson of South Glens Falls.

A son, Bryson Roderick, to Cathleen Cappello and Kenneth MacDuff of Fort Edward, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 6:45 p.m., 7 pounds 12.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Candy and Timothy Cappello of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Eva Roderick of Glens Falls and Roderick MacDuff of Fort Edward.

A son, Bodhi Thomas, to Amanda Iezzi and Brandon Whible of Fort Edward, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 8:11 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly and Thomas Iezzi of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Tisha and Michael Whible of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Leah Wren, to Elise and Andrew Grundler of Queensbury, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:20 a.m., 6 pounds, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kristen Naylor and Lawrence Brown of Queensbury and Stephen Naylor of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Susan and William Grundler of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ophelia Flora, to Keisha Ball and Jimmy Serrano of Greenwich, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:57 a.m., 7 pounds 13.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Stacey Ann Ball of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Theresa and Robert Elwertowski of Schodack.

A son, Richard W. II, to Rebecca Stanley and Richard Wells of South Glens Falls, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 3:55 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Joe Stanley of New Hamphire. Paternal grandparents Kelly and William Wells of Hudson Falls.

A son, Evan Mathew, to Megan Bliss and Evan Frasier of Pottersville, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8:01 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melissa and James Bliss of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Corina Jacobs and Christian Frasier of Pottersville.

A daughter, Emma Grace, to Sarah and James Hayes of Brant Lake, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 9:02 a.m., 7 pounds 0.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

A daughter, Lylah Rose, to Rebecca and Jacob Daniels of South Glens Falls, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 5:02 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joan and Larry Latini of Buffalo. Paternal grandparents Denise Noonan and Russell Daniels Jr. of Plattsburgh.

A daughter, Skyla Rain, to Morgan Lake and Connor Guilder of Queensbury, Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8:35 a.m., 7 pounds .02 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Victoria Muratorri and Warren Lake of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Susan and Timothy Moss of South Carolina.

A son, Knox Gene, to Emily and James Neal II of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 6:22 a.m., 7 pounds 13.4 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Theresa Hickey and James Dean of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Kimberly and Walter Scarincio of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Mia Lynn, to Jackie and Justin Miner of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 8:12 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jennifer Jamieson of Hopewell Junction. Paternal grandparents Lisa Moses and James Miner of Lake Placid.

A daughter, Navy Mae, to Hannah and Scott Harmon of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Andrea and Thomas Hopkins of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Leslie and Brian Harmon of West Virginia.

A son, Chase Liam, to Ashleigh Howe and Cameron Ludwikowski of Granville, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 4:23 p.m., 6 pounds 8.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melanie and Kenneth Howe of Granville. Paternal grandparents Sarah and Jeffery Ludwikowski of Granville.

A daughter, Charlotte Rae, to Janelle and Kyle Phillips of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 7:36 p.m., 6 pounds 2.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jacky and Chet Barnes of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents Randy and the late Debra Phillips of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Greysonn William, to Harley Combs and Dale Faxon of Whitehall, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8:12 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jonathon Combs of Granville. Paternal grandparents Lori Martelle of Granville and Dale Faxon Sr. of Vermont.

A son, Hudson Matthew, to Sierra LaRoe and Matthew Flynn of Queensbury, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8:50 a.m., 8 pounds .08 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heidi DeCota and Bruce LaRoe and Bryan Ash of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Dianne Howard and James S. Flynn of Queensbury

A daughter, Adeline Jane, to Kelsey and Spencer Morris-Taylor of Glens Falls, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 9:57 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy and Peter Taylor of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Robyn Prough and William Morris of Indiana.

A son, Orrie Solomon, to Lauren Gomes and Ethan Atwood of Gansevoort, Thursday, June 30,2022, at 4:08 p.m., 12 pounds, 22.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Josephine and Solomon Gomes of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents Linda and Mike Atwood of Hampton.

A daughter, Charlotte Annalee, to Morgan and Christopher Cottrell of Queensbury, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:11 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stephanie Jarvis of Lake Luzerne and Randy Rivette of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Monelle and Dan Cottrell of Queensbury.