 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births

  • 0

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Levi Robert, to Kaelyn and Dustin Nicholson of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 4:21 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Nancy Miller of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Julie and Clyde Nicholson of South Glens Falls.

A son, Bryson Roderick, to Cathleen Cappello and Kenneth MacDuff of Fort Edward, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 6:45 p.m., 7 pounds 12.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Candy and Timothy Cappello of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Eva Roderick of Glens Falls and Roderick MacDuff of Fort Edward.

A son, Bodhi Thomas, to Amanda Iezzi and Brandon Whible of Fort Edward, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 8:11 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly and Thomas Iezzi of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Tisha and Michael Whible of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Leah Wren, to Elise and Andrew Grundler of Queensbury, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:20 a.m., 6 pounds, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kristen Naylor and Lawrence Brown of Queensbury and Stephen Naylor of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Susan and William Grundler of Queensbury.

People are also reading…

A daughter, Ophelia Flora, to Keisha Ball and Jimmy Serrano of Greenwich, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:57 a.m., 7 pounds 13.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Stacey Ann Ball of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Theresa and Robert Elwertowski of Schodack.

A son, Richard W. II, to Rebecca Stanley and Richard Wells of South Glens Falls, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 3:55 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Joe Stanley of New Hamphire. Paternal grandparents Kelly and William Wells of Hudson Falls.

A son, Evan Mathew, to Megan Bliss and Evan Frasier of Pottersville, Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8:01 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melissa and James Bliss of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Corina Jacobs and Christian Frasier of Pottersville.

A daughter, Emma Grace, to Sarah and James Hayes of Brant Lake, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 9:02 a.m., 7 pounds 0.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

A daughter, Lylah Rose, to Rebecca and Jacob Daniels of South Glens Falls, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 5:02 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joan and Larry Latini of Buffalo. Paternal grandparents Denise Noonan and Russell Daniels Jr. of Plattsburgh.

A daughter, Skyla Rain, to Morgan Lake and Connor Guilder of Queensbury, Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8:35 a.m., 7 pounds .02 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Victoria Muratorri and Warren Lake of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Susan and Timothy Moss of South Carolina.

A son, Knox Gene, to Emily and James Neal II of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 6:22 a.m., 7 pounds 13.4 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Theresa Hickey and James Dean of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Kimberly and Walter Scarincio of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Mia Lynn, to Jackie and Justin Miner of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 8:12 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jennifer Jamieson of Hopewell Junction. Paternal grandparents Lisa Moses and James Miner of Lake Placid.

A daughter, Navy Mae, to Hannah and Scott Harmon of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Andrea and Thomas Hopkins of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Leslie and Brian Harmon of West Virginia.

A son, Chase Liam, to Ashleigh Howe and Cameron Ludwikowski of Granville, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 4:23 p.m., 6 pounds 8.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melanie and Kenneth Howe of Granville. Paternal grandparents Sarah and Jeffery Ludwikowski of Granville.

A daughter, Charlotte Rae, to Janelle and Kyle Phillips of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 7:36 p.m., 6 pounds 2.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jacky and Chet Barnes of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents Randy and the late Debra Phillips of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Greysonn William, to Harley Combs and Dale Faxon of Whitehall, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8:12 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jonathon Combs of Granville. Paternal grandparents Lori Martelle of Granville and Dale Faxon Sr. of Vermont.

A son, Hudson Matthew, to Sierra LaRoe and Matthew Flynn of Queensbury, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8:50 a.m., 8 pounds .08 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heidi DeCota and Bruce LaRoe and Bryan Ash of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Dianne Howard and James S. Flynn of Queensbury

A daughter, Adeline Jane, to Kelsey and Spencer Morris-Taylor of Glens Falls, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 9:57 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy and Peter Taylor of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Robyn Prough and William Morris of Indiana.

A son, Orrie Solomon, to Lauren Gomes and Ethan Atwood of Gansevoort, Thursday, June 30,2022, at 4:08 p.m., 12 pounds, 22.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Josephine and Solomon Gomes of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents Linda and Mike Atwood of Hampton.

A daughter, Charlotte Annalee, to Morgan and Christopher Cottrell of Queensbury, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:11 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stephanie Jarvis of Lake Luzerne and Randy Rivette of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Monelle and Dan Cottrell of Queensbury.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News