Maternal grandparents are Robert Adams and the late Arlene Adams of Schaghticoke. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Lisa Fane of Troy.

A son, Ryan Michael, to Andrew and Nicole LEOMBRUNO

of Queensbury, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 5:17 p.m., 9 pounds 4.5 ounces, 22 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Sherri Webb of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Andy and Ro Leombruno of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Reyhna Rose, to Natasha GREY and Shane FULLER

of Ticonderoga, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 12:44 a.m., 6 pounds 13.9 ounces, 17 inches long.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Maternal grandparents are Cori Ezzo and Daniel Grey of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Angel Perkins and Robert Fuller of Ticonderoga.

A daughter, Elouise Flora, to Kyle and Natalie PARADIS

of Glens Falls, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 8:38 a.m., 7 pounds 5.3 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dary Dominguez-Ball and Jack Politoski. Paternal grandparents are Steven and Diana Paradis of Gansevoort.