Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Cameron Dox, to Danielle WILDE and Damian CATALANO
- of Glens Falls, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 9:20 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Malvina Wilde of Staten Island. Paternal grandparents are Damian and Sara Catalano of Brooklyn.
A daughter, Jamia Sadie, to Chevette HILL
- of Hudson Falls, March 1, 2020, at 8:59 a.m., 6.66 pounds.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Hill and Curtis Boyd.
A daughter, Lillian Grace, to Ashleigh LEMELIN and Michael MORROW
- of Cohoes, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 7:46 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Tammi Lemelin of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Anthony and Sarah Morrow of Ravena.
A daughter, Liberty Anne, to Sarah EGGLESTON and Douglas WALKER
- of Argyle, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Maternal grandparents is Wesley Eggleston of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Brenda Walker of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
A son, Vayden, to Victoria MONROE
- of Hudson Falls, Feb. 26, 2020 at 1:25 a.m., 6 pounds, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Annette Bernash and Owen Monroe of Lake Luzerne and Rensselaer.
A son, Dustin Jonathan, to Dustin BOYEA and Samantha BROWN
- of Moriah Center, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 10:15 p.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Julie Brown and the late Andrew Brown of Port Henry. Paternal grandparents are Chastity Gregory, Todd Gregory, Pete Boyea, Dawn Boyea of Port Henry and Moriah.
A son, Beckett Terrence, to Miranda McFARREN and Devin BUXTON
- of Granville, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 8:04 a.m., 8 pounds 3.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cindy and John McFarren of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Kerri and Tim Thomas, and Dave Buxton of Granville and Whitehall.
A son, Derek Edward, to Derek FANE and Amy ADAMS
- of Troy, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 1:21 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert Adams and the late Arlene Adams of Schaghticoke. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Lisa Fane of Troy.
A son, Ryan Michael, to Andrew and Nicole LEOMBRUNO
- of Queensbury, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 5:17 p.m., 9 pounds 4.5 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Sherri Webb of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Andy and Ro Leombruno of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Reyhna Rose, to Natasha GREY and Shane FULLER
- of Ticonderoga, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 12:44 a.m., 6 pounds 13.9 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cori Ezzo and Daniel Grey of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Angel Perkins and Robert Fuller of Ticonderoga.
A daughter, Elouise Flora, to Kyle and Natalie PARADIS
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 8:38 a.m., 7 pounds 5.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dary Dominguez-Ball and Jack Politoski. Paternal grandparents are Steven and Diana Paradis of Gansevoort.
A son, Dawson James, to Desiree and Joshua DESOURDY
- of Hartford, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 12:59 p.m., 6 pounds 11.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tara Stark, John Kennedy, Matt LaPlant, Clara LaPlant of Glens Falls and South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Heather and Mike Desourdy of Fort Ann.
A daughter, Rayne Renée, to Levi ROCK and Dustin ROUSSEAU
- of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 4:43 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Betsa and Michael Rock of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Carla and Howard Rousseau of Hudson Falls.
A son, Oliver Andrew, to Lauren and Timothy HATCH
- of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 7:43 a.m., 9 pounds 4.5 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and Gary Harkins of Annapolis, Maryland. Paternal grandparents are Kris and Bob Hatch of Glens Falls.
A son, Wyatt Edward, to Linette BELSITO and Jeremy SHIPPEY
- of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 1:58 p.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donald and Sharon Belsito of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Deidre Lanphear-Chandler and Michael Chandler of Greenfield Center.
A son, Conor James, to Jenna and Alan HILTZ
- of Gansevoort, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 4:09 p.m., 9 pounds 12.3 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathy and Eric Carson of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Debbie and Martin Hiltz of Glens Falls and Wynantskill.
A son, Anthony William, to Shannon WADSWORTH and Richard SMITH
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7:35 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Angela and William Wadsworth of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Scarlett Jane, to Britany JORDAN and Chilkiyah WHITTEN
- of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 2:16 p.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Renee Burke of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sara Christian and Jeremiah Whitten of Ticonderoga.
A son, Carter-Lee Michael, to Tiffany DONALDSON and Tyler BERTHIAUME
- of Whitehall, Feb. 21, 2020 at 8:02 a.m., 5 pounds 8.9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gail and Michael Donaldson of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Ronnie and Billy Berthiaume of Whitehall.
A daughter, Lily Rose, to Tara MacPHERSON and Daniel NORTON
- of Glens Falls, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 9:53 a.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shawn Hall and James MacPherson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Catherine and David Norton of Hudson Falls.
