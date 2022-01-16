GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A son, Mateo Javier, to Crystina Dean of Glens Falls, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 9:46 a.m., 7 pounds .08 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Ana Rivera of Glens Falls.

A daughter Penelope Katherine, to Shelby LaCarte and Zachary Hier of Warrensburg, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12:14 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Julie LaCarte of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Donna Hier of Chestertown and Kim Hier of Olmstedville.

A son, Walker Lee, to Kaite Rivers and Travis Cass of South Glens Falls, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 9:33 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cheryl Rivers of Glens Falls and Kimberly and Ronald Oudekerk of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Michelle and Mark Moore of Argyle.

A son, Noah Ryan, to Donna-Rae and Seth Brown of Fort Edward, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 11:02 p.m., 9 pounds 8.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina Kurjiaka and Jeff Dessaint of Hartford. Paternal grandparents Kelly and Jed Steele of Hartford.

A daughter, Rosalia Noelle, to Amber Nelson of Hudson Falls, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 11:51 p.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long.

A son, Oliver Christian, to Taylor Maxwell and Gavin Metcalfe of Glens Falls, Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 11:04 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina Maxwell of Queensbury and Bernard Maxwell of Georgia. Paternal grandparents Jill and George Metcalf of Queensbury.

A son, Aiden Fredrick, to Mary Varnum and Aries Keller of Gansevoort, Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:43 a.m., 9 pounds 11 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Clothier and Paul Coonradt of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent Fred Keller of Stony Creek.

A daughter, Madeleine May, to Emily Weidman and Seth French of Pottersville, Monday, December 27, 2021, at 8:02 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nancy and Fred of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents Mary and Patrick of Bolton Landing.

A daughter, Sophia Louise, to Caitlin and William Stafford of Whitehall, Monday, December 27, 2021, at 04:37 p.m., 8 pounds 9.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Louise and Russell Hayward of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Ginger and William Stafford of Whitehall.

A daughter, Mia Lynn, to Ashley and John Remington of Brant Lake, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10:13 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lynn and Michael Wilson of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents Christine and Scott Remington of Brant Lake and Cindy Jennings of Chestertown.

A son, Dawson Lee, to Caitlin Gnaw and Shane Wilbur of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 2:20 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cindy and Joseph of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Suzanne and Shawn of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Eleanor Claire, to Shannon and Andrew Morrison of Lake George, Wednesday, December 29, 2020, at 2:48 a.m., 6 pounds 13.6 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jill and Timothy Farrell of Arizona. Paternal grandparents Gloria and Timothy Morrison of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Emily Hannah-Rose, to Elizabeth Burt and Christopher Centerbar of Queensbury, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 12:29 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carrie and James Burt of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Kathleen Mattison of Hudson Falls and Richard Centerbar of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Ian Michael, to Kristi and Patrick Van Schaick of Glens Falls, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 9:10 p.m., 8 pounds 2.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Denise and Alan Wiggins of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Donna and John Van Schaick of Glens Falls.

A son, Landon James, to Jessica and Anthony Wilcox of Corinth, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:34 p.m., 8 pounds 15.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Theresa and William Redmond of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Robin and Lavern Wilcox of Bolton Landing and Melissa and James Hill of Queensbury.

A daughter, Agnes Dorothy, to Rebecca Jacques and Dominic Jude of Chestertown, Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:50 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jean and Dave Jacques of Middle Grove. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and John Jude of New Hampshire.

A son, Grayson Matthew, to Samantha Clark and Matthew Mckeighan of Granville, Friday, December 31, 2021, at 8:16 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deborah and Jeff Clark of Maine. Paternal grandparents Tammy and Kent Mckeighan of Granville.