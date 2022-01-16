 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births

GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A son, Mateo Javier, to Crystina Dean of Glens Falls, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 9:46 a.m., 7 pounds .08 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Ana Rivera of Glens Falls.

A daughter Penelope Katherine, to Shelby LaCarte and Zachary Hier of Warrensburg, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 12:14 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Julie LaCarte of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Donna Hier of Chestertown and Kim Hier of Olmstedville.

A son, Walker Lee, to Kaite Rivers and Travis Cass of South Glens Falls, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 9:33 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cheryl Rivers of Glens Falls and Kimberly and Ronald Oudekerk of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Michelle and Mark Moore of Argyle.

A son, Noah Ryan, to Donna-Rae and Seth Brown of Fort Edward, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 11:02 p.m., 9 pounds 8.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina Kurjiaka and Jeff Dessaint of Hartford. Paternal grandparents Kelly and Jed Steele of Hartford.

People are also reading…

A daughter, Rosalia Noelle, to Amber Nelson of Hudson Falls, Friday, December 24, 2021, at 11:51 p.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long.

A son, Oliver Christian, to Taylor Maxwell and Gavin Metcalfe of Glens Falls, Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 11:04 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina Maxwell of Queensbury and Bernard Maxwell of Georgia. Paternal grandparents Jill and George Metcalf of Queensbury.

A son, Aiden Fredrick, to Mary Varnum and Aries Keller of Gansevoort, Monday, December 27, 2021, at 4:43 a.m., 9 pounds 11 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Clothier and Paul Coonradt of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent Fred Keller of Stony Creek.

A daughter, Madeleine May, to Emily Weidman and Seth French of Pottersville, Monday, December 27, 2021, at 8:02 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nancy and Fred of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents Mary and Patrick of Bolton Landing.

A daughter, Sophia Louise, to Caitlin and William Stafford of Whitehall, Monday, December 27, 2021, at 04:37 p.m., 8 pounds 9.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Louise and Russell Hayward of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Ginger and William Stafford of Whitehall.

A daughter, Mia Lynn, to Ashley and John Remington of Brant Lake, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10:13 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lynn and Michael Wilson of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents Christine and Scott Remington of Brant Lake and Cindy Jennings of Chestertown.

A son, Dawson Lee, to Caitlin Gnaw and Shane Wilbur of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 2:20 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cindy and Joseph of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Suzanne and Shawn of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Eleanor Claire, to Shannon and Andrew Morrison of Lake George, Wednesday, December 29, 2020, at 2:48 a.m., 6 pounds 13.6 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jill and Timothy Farrell of Arizona. Paternal grandparents Gloria and Timothy Morrison of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Emily Hannah-Rose, to Elizabeth Burt and Christopher Centerbar of Queensbury, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 12:29 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carrie and James Burt of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Kathleen Mattison of Hudson Falls and Richard Centerbar of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Ian Michael, to Kristi and Patrick Van Schaick of Glens Falls, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 9:10 p.m., 8 pounds 2.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Denise and Alan Wiggins of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Donna and John Van Schaick of Glens Falls.

A son, Landon James, to Jessica and Anthony Wilcox of Corinth, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:34 p.m., 8 pounds 15.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Theresa and William Redmond of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Robin and Lavern Wilcox of Bolton Landing and Melissa and James Hill of Queensbury.

A daughter, Agnes Dorothy, to Rebecca Jacques and Dominic Jude of Chestertown, Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:50 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jean and Dave Jacques of Middle Grove. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and John Jude of New Hampshire.

A son, Grayson Matthew, to Samantha Clark and Matthew Mckeighan of Granville, Friday, December 31, 2021, at 8:16 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deborah and Jeff Clark of Maine. Paternal grandparents Tammy and Kent Mckeighan of Granville. 

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News