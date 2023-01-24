Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Alayna Anna-lee, to Marilta and Dillon Bailey of Fort Ann, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:26 p.m., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sonja and Tom Matteson and Bart Tumbull of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are David and Lynne Bailey of Hudson Falls.

A son, Greyson Harrison, to Jessica Morehouse and Alexander Damasevitz of Newcomb, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., 6 pounds, 7.2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Beth Goodnow and JJ Umber. Paternal grandparents are George and Debra Damasevitz of Newcomb.

A daughter, Madeline Morgan, to Carter and Brittany Flanigan of Queensbury, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:33 a.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Louis and Helen Massaro. Paternal grandparents are Martha Caputo and Bill Flanigan.

A son, Hayes Michael, to Emma and Matthew Hoffman of Stony Creek, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 5:56 p.m., 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 18 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Anthony and April Lomenzo. Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Brenda Hoffman.

A son, Grant Joseph, to Erin and Blake Gauthier of Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 4:38 a.m., 8 pounds, 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Keith and Celeste Davidson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is David Gauthier.

Twins: A son, Spencer Alexander, to Crystal and Chris Denton of Moreau, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:47 p.m., 5 pounds, 11 ounces, 18.7 inches long. A daughter, Charlotte Jade, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 12:24 am, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

A son, Kian, to Alexis and Travis of Glens Falls, Friday, January 6, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., 6 pounds, 2.1 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Patricia O’Leary and David Williams of Latham. Paternal grandparent is Kim McConnell of Chestertown.

A son, Ryan Jay, to Britny and Jonathan McFadden of Saratoga Springs, Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8:18 a.m., 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Terry Nadeau and Verla White of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Patrick McFadden and Barbara Glaser of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Angelique Rose, to Crystal Hathaway and Steven Meyers of Hudson Falls, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 6:00 am, 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Beth and Tim Hathaway of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Amanda and Ed Meyers of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Ayla Hope, to Joshua and Tessa Kilmartin of Indian Lake, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:23 a.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Belinda and William Callanan of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents are Penny and Christopher Kilmartin of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Harper Lynne, to John and Caroline of Fort Edward, Monday, January 9, 2023, at 12:22 a.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Tim Barron. Paternal grandparents are John and Julie Myers of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Elora Jane, to Tiana and Patrick Glacy of Argyle, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 6:41 p.m., 7 pounds, 0 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are John and Linda Wells of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Thomas Glacy of Argyle and Cassandra Fleck of Queensbury.

A daughter, Hazel LaRena to Nala Warrington and Glen Gillis Jr. of Salem, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 6:57 p.m., 7 pounds, 8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Stephanie and David Warrington. Paternal grandparent is Marjorie Gillis of Schuylerville.

A daughter, Remi Annette, to Maeghan St. John and Jake Knight of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:02 am, 5 pounds, 13.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Patti Frederick of Hudson Falls and Bruno and Amy St. John of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Rosemary Knight of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Frankie Marie, to Katie Steele and Matthew Hewitt of Fort Edward, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., 8 ounces, 3.3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Suzan Steele of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Don and Elizabeth Hewitt of Queensbury.

A daughter, Madden Ellis, to Katie and John Bawarski of Queensbury, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 7:52 a.m., 8 pounds, 6 ounces, 21 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Kathy Chevalier of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jack Bawarski and Rob and Lily Rockwell of Utica.

A daughter, Emma Kristina, to Xhesmina and Paulo Gega of Glens Falls, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 4:46 p.m., 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Shkelgim and Flora Alsela of Albania. Paternal grandparents are Gjergj and Kristina Gega of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Rexleigh Kimberly Ann, to Amanda and Jacob of Granville, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 5:50 p.m., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kimberly and Lloyd of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Laurie and Christopher of Glens Falls.

A son, Braxton Hunter, to Tyler and Hailey LaQue of Mechanicville, Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:38 a.m., 8 pounds, 4.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Heidi and Scott Veceve of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Tami and Gary LaQue of Ballston Spa.