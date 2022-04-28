Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Connor James, to Alex Mitchell and Zach Whitman of Glens Falls, Friday, April 22, 2022, at 12:33 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kelli and Chris Mitchell of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents Brenda and R.J. Whitman of South Glens Falls.

A son, Tanner Adam, to Angela and Seth Weinberger of South Glens Falls, Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:11 a.m., 7 pounds 13.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Michael Howard of South Glens Falls and Wendy Lear of California. Paternal grandparents Robyn and Shawn Weinberger of South Glens Falls.

A son, Bryce Allen, to Rebecca and George Palmer Jr. of Hampton, Friday, April 22, 2022, at 3:38 p.m., 8 pounds 10.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Luann Walker and Norman Carr Jr. of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Shawn Euber of Hudson Falls and George Palmer Sr. of Whitehall.

A son, Liam Ryver, to Alisha and Raime MacNeil of Hampton, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3:42 a.m., 7 pounds 15.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Donna and Mike Conklin of Granville. Paternal grandparent Linda MacNeil of Hampton.

A daughter, Charlee Louise, to Carly and Charles Allen Jr., of Hadley, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 6 a.m., 8 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Jo and Rocco of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents April and Charles Sr. of Lake Luzerne.

A daughter, Bailey Gianna, to Morganne and Tyler Russell of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3:07 a.m., 8 pounds 3.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tricia Thomas and Sean Kepner of Saratoga Springs and Jessica and Daniel Mulligan of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Adeline Lee, to Andrea and Aaron Sokol of Hudson Falls, Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 5:05 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joanne Helwig of Schuylerville and Henry Helwig of Malta. Paternal grandparents Debbie and Paul Sokol of Hebron.

A daughter, Lillian Jean, to Mackenzie and Douglas Mehnert of Glens Falls, Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 4:47 p.m., 10 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Victoria Williams of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent Melisa Mehnert of Glens Falls.

A son, Lawrence Donald, to Julie Graves and Lawrence Havens of Fort Ann, Monday, April 25, 2022, at 3:31 p.m., 8 pounds 1.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and Donald Graves of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Shari Piskothy and Lawrence Havens of Granville and Sheryl Havens of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Aylivia Faith, to Dana Brown and Brent Pomykala of Whitehall, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:03 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Gail and Henry Brown of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Teana and Greg Pomykala of Vermont.

A daughter, Arianna Jade, to Tori O’Leary and Andrew Prunty of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 12:34 p.m., 6 pounds 11.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jodie Randall and Richard O’Leary of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Hollie and Andrew Prunty of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Ariana Nicole, to Taylor Lankenau and Chris McGuirk of Fort Ann, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:03 p.m., 6 pounds 9.2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nicole and Karl Lankenau of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Jen and Glenn Atchinson of South Glens Falls and Barb and Chris McGuirk of South Carolina.

A daughter, Eliana Kyeremaah, to Francisca and Garry Coon of Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 3:45 p.m., 7 pounds 10.5 ounces, 20 inches long.

A daughter, Evelyn Kathleen, to Emily and Taylor Cooke of Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 7 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michelle and Carl Borgh of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Donna and Derry Cooke of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ivana Lee, to Bethaney Sloan and Joe Bushong of Greenwich, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 5:06 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tiffany and Sam Sloan of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents Amy and Joe Bushong of Greenwich.

A daughter, Scarlett Rose, to Alisha Bennett of Corinth, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 7:58 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lee Ann and Tom Bennett of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Reed James, to Kaylyn Cross and Dustin Woodard of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, April 19, 2022, at 8:02 a.m., 5 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Lori Cross of Willsboro. Paternal grandparents Tammy Lienhart of Schroon Lake and Leon Woodard of Ticonderoga.

A son, Maddox William, to Heather Mosher and Walter Sevrie of Fort Edward, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 7:14 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Andrea and John Mancuso of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Michelle Wendell of Vermont and Walter Sevrie of Chestertown.

A daughter, Phoebe Lynn, to Alyssa Lord and John Parisi of Argyle, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11:56 p.m., 5 pounds 12.3 ounces, 19.9 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tricia Alheim and Daniel Lord of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Patricia and George Parisi of Argyle.

A daughter, Lily Jo, to Amanda and Steven Hammond of Hudson Falls, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9:12 a.m., 8 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Valerie Coffey of Hadley and Mark Cherny of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Terry Durkin of Fort Edward and the late Brian Hammond of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Wesley Joseph, to Payton Pauquette and Andrew Scotch of Hudson Falls, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9:20 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heather and Lou Pauquette of Salem. Paternal grandparents Joanna and Richard Scotch of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Gwendolyn Joy, to Caitlyn and Justin Arnold of Warrensburg, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:50 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Candy and Jeremiah Johnson of Mississippi. Paternal grandparents Michelle Laroe of Chestertown and William Arnold of Warrensburg.

