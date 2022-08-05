Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Eve Davey, to Michele and Joseph Vidarte of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 8:13 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Patricia DeRossi of Connecticut and John DeRossi of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents Barbara and the late Joseph Vidarte of Virginia.

A son, Walter Lee, to Jill and Adam Burrell of Queensbury, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:20 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Elizabeth and Jack Hewitt and Martin Anable. Paternal grandparents Joan and Michael Burrell of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Maci Claire, to Lindsey and Justin Persons of Pottersville, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sharon and Kent Meade of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents Deborah and Theodore Persons of Bolton Landing.

A daughter, Callie Grace, to Melissa Lytle and Evan Earle of Fort Edward, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 12:37 p.m., 9 pounds 3.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Ken Lytle of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Kellie and Robert Earle of Queensbury.

A son, Anderson Paul, to Angelina Di Coio and Chris Dorey of Comstock, Friday, July 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., 8 pounds, 21.5 inches long. Paternal grandparents Kathy and Len Sutphin of South Glens Falls.

A son, Cooper Leonard, to Angelina Di Coio and Chris Dorey of Comstock, Friday, July 15, 2022 at 9:33 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Paternal grandparents Kathy and Len Sutphin of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Emberleigh Mae, to Destany Jeremias and Dustin Shippee of Hudson Falls, Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:47 a.m., 7 pounds 10.4 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Travis Abare of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparent Tanya Wood of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Kacey Charles, to Jennifer Novak and Dusty Benson of Salem, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 1:13 p.m., 7 pounds 3.2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina and Albert Novak Jr. of Rotterdam. Paternal grandparents Donna Benson and Jug Lemery of Queensbury and Scott Benson Sr. of Alabamia.

A son, Parker Lee, to Alyssa Daley and Shane Simmons of Hudson Falls, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at 6:30 p.m., 8 pounds 2.2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melissa and John LaTour and Renee and Chris Daley. Paternal grandparents Marcy and Robert Simmons and Laura Mahler.

A son, Lucifer Jacob, to Ariel and Robert Fleeman of Glens Falls, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 9:36 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Vicki and Eric Vernon of Granville. Paternal grandparents Lisa Talmage and Robert Fleeman Jr. of Glens Falls.

A son, Clayton Hollis, to Gabrielle Sargent and Daniel Norton of Hudson Falls, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 3:09 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Laurie Mackey and Hollis Sargent of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Catherine and David Norton of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Addison May, to Kaitlyn and Jay Emery of Corinth, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 3:30 a.m., 6 pounds 2.5 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer Winslow of Saratoga and Shar and James Keyworth of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents Angel and Joe Emery.

A daughter, Meredith Paige, to Kaitlin LeBaron and Kevin Saxton II, of Schuylerville, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 8:01 a.m., 8 pounds 5.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deborah and Timothy LeBaron of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents Susan and Kevin Saxton of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Theodore Andrew, to Johanna Brady and Evan Demaree of Gansevoort, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 2:23 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Clare Rainwater and Robert Brady of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Julie and Andrew Demaree of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Ember Gracelynn, to Shyla Bakerian and Blake Sheldrick of Whitehall, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 5:53 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amber Bennett and Brian Bakerian of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent Heidi Sheldrick of Whitehall.

A son, Arin Alan, to Amy and Jason Bly of Queensbury, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:43 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deb and Micky Rowell of Queensbury. Paternal great grandparent Marilyn Bly of Queensbury.

A son, Jonah, to Leanna Tillack and Alvin Jaikeran of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 7:07 p.m., 6 pounds 5.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Anisa Tillack and Sundarday Subhit of Queens. Paternal grandparents Renee and Jeewan Jaikeran of Queens.

A son, Isaac Scott, to Lauren and Lance Chapman of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 12:40 a.m., 9 pounds 1.3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Beth McCullen of South Glens Falls and Scott Moreau of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Susan Schmidt of Virginia and Larry Chapman of Gansevoort.

A son, Ryland Jacob, to Jennifer and Justin Grassi of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 1:04 a.m., 6 pounds 15.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maureen and Timothy Laskey of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Susan and Peter Grassi of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Marilyn Andrea, to Danya Vega and Victor Tolentino of Fort Ann, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 1:24 p.m., 7 pounds 15.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Imelda and Emilio Vega of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Petra and Tellez Leonardo of Mexico.

A daughter, Charlotte Leeann, to Sarah and Matthew Spitzer of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Diane Schlear of Delaware. Paternal grandparents Julie and Mark Spitzer of Queensbury.

A daughter, Hazel Luna, to Mollie Porcaro and Jeremiah Thomas of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 8:03 p.m., 7 pounds 7.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Julianna Baker of Navada. Paternal grandparents Diane Maille of Glens Falls and Adam Thomas of Mechanicville.

A daughter, Caroline Lynne, to Alyssa and Kevin Kelly of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1:36 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nancy and the late Stephen Sylvia of Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents Veronica and George Kelly of New Jersey.

A daughter, Rozlyn Renae, to Chelsey Root and Guy LaPointe of Argyle, Friday, July 22, 2022, at 3:09 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Belinda Root of Florida and the late Robert Mattison. Paternal grandparents Sandy Akin of South Carolina and Mark LaPointe of Granville.

A daughter, Maizie Mackenzie, to Chelsea and Damian Parker of Hudson Falls, Friday, July 22,2022, at 6:01 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Cheryl Hall of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Dawn and Damian Parker of Granville.

A son, Logan Reign, to Nicole Fitzgerald of Hudson Falls, Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:17 a.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joy and Mark Bedeaux of Hudson Falls, and Joel Fitzgerald of Queensbury.

A daughter, Maelani LeeAnn, to Dominique Cook of Saratoga Springs, Friday, July 22, 2022, at 9:20 p.m., 5 pounds 9.6 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rebecca and Steven Cook of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Jazlyn Marie, to Jacquelin Roberts of Glens Falls, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:25 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lynda and Richard of Glens Falls.

A son, Damon Augustus, to Christen and Brandon Smith of Hudson Falls, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 9:02 a.m., 6 pounds 14.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn and Peter Marshall of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Julie and the late George Smith of Greenwich.

A daughter, Madison Marie, to Hayley and Bryce Breault of Glens Falls, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 11:32 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deena and Norman Coons of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Kimberly Breault of Glens Falls and Bradley Breault Jr. of Queensbury.

A daughter, Adalynn Isabelle, to Catherine Witherbee and Vincent Cooper of Queensbury, Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 9:19 p.m., 8 pounds 11.4 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heather and Patrick Witherbee of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Michelle Belden of Corinth and Howard Cooper Sr. of Queensbury.

A daughter, Astraea Claire, to Kayla Johnson and Justin Potter of Moriah, Monday, July 25, 2022, at 12:37 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Patti and Wendell Miller of Niverville. Paternal Grandparents Joan and Dave Potter of Crown Point.

A son, Oscar Jack, to Mallory and Jacob Normandin of South Glens Falls, Monday. July 25, 2022, at 6:06 a.m., 8 pounds 5.5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Beth and Jack Celeste of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Kim Bren of Gansevoort and Martha and Mike Normandin of Fort Edward.

A son, Walker Anthony, to Marissa Gordon and Cori Winch of Easton, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 3:37 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christine Gibson and Roy Gordon of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Teresa and John Winch of Granville.

A son, King Jacob, to Zoey Doran and Kyle Davis of Glens Falls, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:39 a.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Renee Barrett of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent Melissa Davis of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Ariyah Shae, to Natasha Grey and Shane Fuller of Ticonderoga, Tuesday July 26, 2022, at 11:04 p.m., Maternal grandparents Cori Armstrong and Daniel Grey. Paternal grandparents Angel Perkins and Robert Fuller.