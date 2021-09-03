Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Joseph John IV, to Shannon Murphy and Joseph Statile of Glens Falls, Friday, July 16, 2021, at 3:36 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dan Murphy and Deborah Rooks of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Monica and Joseph Statile III of Niskayuna.
A son, Ronin Tyler, to Tyler McCleary and Jenna Brand of Saratoga Springs, Friday, August 27, 2021, at 1:10 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Steve and Jo-lea Brand of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Wendy Hughes of Scotia, and Roxanne and Rich McCleary of Glenville.
A son, Levi James, to Christeena Allen and Robert Bulmar of South Glens Falls, Friday, August 27, 2021, at 8:23 p.m., 7 pounds 10.1 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Teeya Allen and Steven Vance Jr., of Queensbury and Corey Bryant of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Michelle and Robert Bulman Sr. of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Shauna Michelle, to Anthony and Theresa Delocco of Whitehall, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:44 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amy Reynolds of Hudson Falls and Ted LaFlash of Florida. Paternal grandparents Chuck and Penny Delocco of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Isabella Marie, to Michelle Rahl and Rolland Monda of Glens Falls, Saturday, August 28,2021, at 9:01 a.m., 7 pounds .58 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Ann and Joseph Rahl Jr. of Granville. Paternal grandparents Diane Gissentaner and David Goldthwait of Ohio.
A son, Tydus James, to Melissa and Sean St. John of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 10:31 p.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dean and Tammy Durham of Summit. Paternal grandparent Audrey St. John of Pine Bush.
A son, Tripp Philip, to Teaira and Cody Frasier of Chestertown, Monday, August 30, 2021, at 11:21 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mark and Colleen Clark of Minnesota and Tami Walker of Virgina. Paternal grandparents Jamie and Missy Frasier of North Creek.