Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Joseph John IV, to Shannon Murphy and Joseph Statile of Glens Falls, Friday, July 16, 2021, at 3:36 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dan Murphy and Deborah Rooks of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Monica and Joseph Statile III of Niskayuna.

A son, Ronin Tyler, to Tyler McCleary and Jenna Brand of Saratoga Springs, Friday, August 27, 2021, at 1:10 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Steve and Jo-lea Brand of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Wendy Hughes of Scotia, and Roxanne and Rich McCleary of Glenville.

A son, Levi James, to Christeena Allen and Robert Bulmar of South Glens Falls, Friday, August 27, 2021, at 8:23 p.m., 7 pounds 10.1 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Teeya Allen and Steven Vance Jr., of Queensbury and Corey Bryant of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Michelle and Robert Bulman Sr. of South Glens Falls.