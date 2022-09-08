Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Brantley Chanel, to Emily and John Thomas of West Hebron, Monday, August 29, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carol Guinipen and Richard Fox Sr., of Hampton. Paternal grandparents Tracy and John Thomas of Hampton.

A son, Wylder Jack, to Jennifer Hagadorn and Guy Chadwick of Glens Falls, Monday, August 29, 2022 at 6:06 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 20.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Pamela and Kevin Hagadorn of Queensbury and Kelly Oaks and Michelle Holozy of Wilton. Paternal grandparents Carrie and Jack Chadwick of Glens Falls.

A son, Myles Stanton, to Marisa and Blaine Meade of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:56 a.m., 8 pounds 3.6 ounces, 21.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Laurie and Chris Mayer of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Traci and Ted Meade of Fort Edward.

A son, Bentley Edward, to Alexandra and Camden Girard of Glens Falls, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:57 a.m., 9 pounds 2.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and David Campbell of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Tiffany and Robert Girard of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Alie Mae, to Kendie and Allen LaPelle of Corinth, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., 9 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Wendy Raymond of Arizona and Kevin Dodge of Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Suzette and Dan LaPelle of Corinth.

A daughter, Aurora Kate, to Ashley Terwilliger-Pollard and Jonathan Pollard of Glens Falls, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 4:48 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal Grandparents Cathy and Tim Terwilliger of Glenville. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Jay Pollard of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Chase Andrew, Kayla and Mathew Parenti of Burnt Hills, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:00 a.m., 6 pounds 5.6 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debara and John Dickershaid. Paternal grandparents Jennifer Corliss and Richard Parenti.

A son, Felix Augustus, to Khrysta Fiorino and Michael Durant of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:38 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Elizabeth and Don Fioriuo of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Rhonda Durant of Hudson Falls and Michael Durant Sr. of Argyle.

A son, Chase Warren, to Stephanie and Gregory Kelley of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 9:54 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Janice and John Snyder of Greenville. Paternal grandparents Corin and Daniel Kelley of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Palmer Joshua, to Amanda Harrington and Patrick Toomey of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:29 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lois Giroux of Glens Falls and Andrew Harrington Sr. of Green Island. Paternal grandparents Mary Ellen and Mark Toomey of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Rowan Edward, to Madison Dodge And Trenton Hamilton of Cambridge, Monday, August 22, 2022 at 4:25 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21.1 inches long. Maternal grandparents Channin Yetto and Edward Dodge of Hoosick Falls. Paternal grandparents Sue Wilkes of Cambridge and Nick Hamilton of Greenwich.

A son, Cash Anthony, to Anna and Mark Phillips of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 3:54 a.m., 9 pounds 5.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Barbara and Michael Connell of Maryland. Paternal grandparents Terry and Bernie Phillips of Ireland.

A daughter, Gabriella Grace, to Sara and John DeSimone of Malta, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:14 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Margaret Jean and Paul of New Hampshire. Paternal grandparents Janice DeSimone of Lake Luzerne and Joseph DeSimone of Fort Edward.

A son, Trent Edward, to Melissa Borges and Joseph Lewis of Glens Falls, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 9:54 a.m., 6 pounds 8.2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sherry Ehnholt of Hartford and Tammy Lewis of Vermont and Bernadette Borges of Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents Frank Lewis of Vermont and Ron Ehnholt of Hartford and Fernando Borges of Massachusetts.

A daughter, Evie Grace, to Erin and Rich Jarvis of Clifton Park, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5:33 p.m., 6 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Beth and Tod Montrello of Glenville. Paternal grandparents Kathleen and Richard Jarvis of Albany.

A son, Carson Wyatt, to Katelyn and Jacob Barnhart of North Creek, Friday, August 26, 2022, at 5:41 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Doug Reagan of Himrod. Paternal grandparents Susan and Peter Barnhart of Unadilla.

A son, Troy Easton, to Jennilee and Joe Ehle of Brant Lake, Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 16.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paul Siletti and the late Pam Siletti of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Susan and Joe Ehle and the late Lori Anderson of Warrensburg.

A son, Kane Michael, to Courtney Pixley and Shawn Fleeman of Queensbury, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 7:35 a.m., 6 pounds 9.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lynne and Phillip Grill of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Penny and John Fleeman.

A son, Owen David, to Katrina and Ryan Woodard of Wilton, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 4:35 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sabrina and Eugene Lippott of Merrick. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and David Woodard of Wells.

A daughter, Thea Kathleen, to Alice Hay and Justin Herring of Fort Edward, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 8:06 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Linda of Queensbury and Harold of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Julie and Daniel of Queensbury.

A daughter, Zuri Sage, to April Bayne and Joshua Patten of Fort Edward, Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8:48 a.m., 5 pounds 13.3 ounces, 19. 3 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debra Romero and Conrad Bayne of Bronx. Paternal grandparents Cindy Patten and John Bennett of Massachusetts.

A son, Christopher, to Paige Rabine and Chris Boucher Jr. of Fort Edward, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9:29 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Janelle Rose, Scott Ravine and Andy Rose of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Chris Boucher Sr., Jill Boucher and Julaine Boucher of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Mackenzie Anne, to Amanda McWalter Bane and Jean-Miguel Gutreuter of Olmstedville, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:59 a.m., 7 pounds 10.5 ounces, 18.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sally Bane-Swartz and Bill Swartz of Pennsylvania and Scott McWalter and Karen Skole of Virginia. Paternal grandparents are the late Mary Anne O’Donnell Gutreuter and the late Keith A. Gutreuter.