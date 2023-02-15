Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Pasleigh Leia, to Kelly and Doug Howe of Pottersville, Thursday, December 29, at 1:08 a.m., 7 pounds, 1 ounce, 19.69 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen and Mike Duncan of Nassau and paternal grandparents are Nicole and John Howe of Pottersville.

A daughter, Emma Mae, to Amy and Christopher Olsen of Galway, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:56 p.m., 5 pounds, 14.1 ounces, 17.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Roxanne Marks of Richmondville, NY, and Richard and Eileen Olff of Dayton, NV. Paternal grandparents are Bryan and Monique Olsen of Galway.

A son, Lakeland Allen, to Shannon Jordon and David Bechard of Ticonderoga, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:38 a.m., 5 pounds, 5.8 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Elizabeth LaPointe and Barry Jordon of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Molly and Dave Bechard of Ticonderoga.

A son, Xavier Leif, to Zhiela and Joshua White of Queensbury, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 1:25 a.m., 9 pounds, 1.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Evelyn and Jose Castillo of Gloria, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Dawn White of Warrensburg.

Twin boys, to Barbara and Mackenzie Caldwell of Lake Luzerne, Sunday, January 29, 2023, Landon Myles, at 5:10 p.m., 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long and Elijah Mason, at 5:14 p.m., 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Brenda and Harry Bala of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Diane and Royal Caldwell of the town of Day.

A daughter, Brynleigh Lynn, to Miranda Bascue and Peter Penor of Saratoga Springs, Monday, January 30, 2023, at 8:20 a.m., 7 pounds, 9.6 ounces, 19 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Pam and Craig Bascue of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Stephanie and John Loomis of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Indie Rae, to Alexis Woodward and Joshua Reinhardt of Fort Edward, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 12:49 a.m., 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Toni and Philip Woodward of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Reinhardt and the late John Reinhardt of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Ashley Nicole, to Nicole and Chris Saunders of Hudson Falls, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:02 a.m., 6 pounds, 0.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Beth Durkee of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Nora Saunders of Fort Edward.

A son, Briggs Jameson, to Amber and Josh Bessette of Hartford, NY, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:52 p.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Kim Goff of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Gary Bessette and Sandra Beckwith of Granville.

A son, Nicholas Christopher-Maurice, to Kristine Ballard and Nicholas Gould of Granville, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 1:24 a.m., 9 pounds, 10 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Carrie and Ron McCullen of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Christopher and Shannon Gould of Wells, VT.

A daughter, Charlotte Lucy, to Natalie Claus and Daniel Bergeron of Clifton Park, Friday, February 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., 8 pounds, 6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Bernadine Claus of Burnt Hills. Paternal grandparent is Kerrie Slater of Scottsville.

A daughter, Madilynn Rae, to Michaela Crum and Patrick Smith of Hampton, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:14 a.m., 5 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Wendy and Stacy Wilson. Paternal grandparents are Lori and Patrick Smith.

A daughter, Jane Ann, to Megan and Christopher LaPointe of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 8:01 p.m., 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces, 20 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sheila and Steven Mclnlyu of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Janine and Thomas LaPointe of Boonton, NJ.

A son, Beau William, to Tonya Clark-Sebast and Cody Sebast of Cambridge, Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 10:11 a.m., 6 pounds, 1.3 ounces and 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Slap and Selena Clark of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents are Gregory and Cheryl Sebast of Salem.

A son, Issa, to Rimsha and Waqas of Queensbury, Monday, February 6, 2023, at 3:40 a.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mohammad Afzal and Nusrat P. Giondal of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Ansar Javed Sahi and Shahnaz Begum of Dhok Kasib, Pakistan.

A daughter, Zalana Grace, to Alyssa Garney and Zachary Wall of Glens Falls, Monday, February 6, 2023, at 12:07 p.m., 5 pounds, 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Heather and Carl Garney, Sr. of Fair Haven, VT. Paternal grandparents are April Lyng and Aaron Wall.

A son, Grayson Joseph, to Jennifer and Roger Shaw of Eagle Bridge, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:33 p.m., 6 pounds, 5.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are David and Diane Smith of Schaghticoke. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and June Shaw of Greenwich.

A daughter, Keegan McKenna, to Kasey and Matt O’Connor of Glens Falls, Friday, February 10, 2023, at 2:37 p.m., 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen and Kevin Sullivan of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Doris and Bob O’Connor of Queensbury.