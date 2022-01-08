GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL
A daughter, Cora Marie, to Kendra and Kaleb Bruce
- of Fort Ann, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2:38 a.m., 7 pounds 0.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joyce and Tobe Corcoran of Whitehall and Becky and Matt Rocque of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Kari and Bruce Bruce of Ticonderoga.
- A daughter, Madisyn Mae, to Megan and Jacob
Harrington
- of Fort Ann, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:04 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sally and Charles Szablewski of Fort Ann and Jessica and John Goodspeed of Granville. Paternal grandparents Wendy and Martin Harrington of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Leah Amy, to Erin
Langworthy and John Brothers
- Jr. of Athol, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:45 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amy and Darren Langworthy of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparent Tracy Baver of Glens Falls.
- A son, Ethan Peter, to Sierra
King and Christopher Hollis
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:26 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
- A daughter, Vivian Elizabeth, to Madeline and Alexander
Wright
- of Queensbury, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10:50 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and David Campbell of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Susan and Robert Wright of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Harper Rae, to Cheyenne
Gebo and Jacob Blake
- of Lake Luzerne, Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1:50 a.m., 7 pounds 7.7 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Alissa Norton of Corinth and William Gebo Jr. of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Amy Darrah of Hadley and the Late Ray Blake of Greenwich.
- A daughter, Maddisyn Jade, to Marci
Been
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 8:51 p.m., 9 pounds 4.1 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Ralph Been of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Natalie Rose, to Tonya
Demercurio
- of Vermont, Monday, December 13, 2021, at 4:20 a.m., 6 pounds 13.3 ounces, 19 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lenore and Anthony Demercurio.
- A daughter, Callie Josephine, to Megan and Adam
Patry
- of Queensbury, Monday, December 13,2021, at 5:54 a.m., 6 pounds 8.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
- A son, Larson Bryan, to Megan and Jeff
Rowe
- of Moreau, Monday, December 13, 2021, at 8:40 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa and John Wood of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Chris and Mike Oliver of Carthage.
- A son, Julian Erastus, to Taylor and Jonathan
Martel
- of Lake George, Wednesday, December 14, 2021, at 3:05 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 18.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rhonda and Mark Isley of Rawanda. Paternal grandparents Debbie and Michael Martel of Queensbury.
- A son, Roman Wesley, to Samantha
Thatcher and Raymond Mercier
- of Corinth, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 6:42 p.m., 8 pounds 1.7 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Roxanne Stowell and Jason Thatcher of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents Joan and Wayne Mercier of Middle Grove.
- A son, Bo, to Hailey
Wilson and Paul Rabine
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:52 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jana and Russell Wilson of Granville. Paternal grandparents Mary and Richard Rabine of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Azalea Jean, to Allison and Benjamin
Conboy
- of Indian Lake, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 2:41 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tracy and Araina Eldridge of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents Deborah and Sean Conboy of Edmeston.
- A son, Jackson James, to Jessica and Brett
Derve
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11:24 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jackie and Daniel DeWitt. Paternal grandparent Cindy Derve.
- A daughter, Harper Jayne, to Olivia and Tyler
Gereau
- of Fort Edward, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 7:33 p.m., 6 pounds 1.4 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Margaret and Michael of Poughkeepsie. Paternal grandparents Lisa and William of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Ellery Joan, to Sarah
Huffer and Chris Shinski
- of Greenwich, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10:34 a.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandy Huffer of Greenwich and William Huffer of Salem. Paternal grandparents Kathleen and Harold Shinski of Greenwich.
- A daughter, Mariah, to Randi and John
McGraw
- of Hampton, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10:30 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Beverly Waite and Randy Mattison of Hebron. Paternal grandparents Sandy and Doug McGraw of Granville.
- A son, Reed Joseph, to Amber Davis and Jessey Mueller of Chestertown, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:07 p.m., 7 pounds 0.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angela and Baron Davis of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Geanette and William Mueller of Olmstedville.