Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Cole Wade, to Lee and Amanda Thomas of Hadley, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 6:49 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Steven and Kim Harrop of Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents Howard and Pam Thomas of Corinth.
A son, Tucker Leigh, to Stephanie and Scott McCotter of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 10:26 a.m., 7 pounds 14.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jim and Sue Douglass of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Michael and Debra McCotter of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Tatum Elizabeth, to Sarah Gabler and David Ferree of Watervliet, Monday, September 13, 2021, at 9:22 a.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 17 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jeanne and James Gabler of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Edwin Ferre of Florida.
A son, Declan Michael, to Jill and Liam McCarthy of Ballston Spa, Monday, September 13, 2021, at 6:12 p.m., 8 pounds, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Craig and Melody Archambault of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Michael and Tamara McCarthy of Glens Falls.
A son, Mason Frederick, to Bridgette and Alex Maxam of Diamond Point, Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:57 p.m., 8 pounds 10.4 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ernestine and Duane Allen of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Wayne Maxam of Hudson Falls and Connie Reilly of Bolton Landing.
A son, Carter Shane, to Codie Brown and Shannon Dempsey of Troy, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:14 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mark and Patricia Dempsey. Paternal grandparents Shellise Kramer and Craig Brown.
A son, Parker John, to Nikki and Philip Lanoue IV of Schuylerville, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 4:43 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Peter and Francesca Gonzalez of Troy. Paternal grandparents Phil and Deanne Lanoue of Troy.
A daughter, Stella Bea, to McKenna Jackson and David Jarvis of Salem, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 5:10 p.m., 8 pounds 14.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Leslee Toomey of Salem and Paul Jackson of Salem. Paternal grandparents Barbra Jarvis of Salem.
A daughter, Letty Mae, to Faith Abrams and Brandon Nelson of Queensbury, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 7:28 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents Katina Condon of Queensbury and Kevin Abrams of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Candy and Brian Morgan of Queensbury.