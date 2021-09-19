Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Cole Wade, to Lee and Amanda Thomas of Hadley, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 6:49 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Steven and Kim Harrop of Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents Howard and Pam Thomas of Corinth.

A son, Tucker Leigh, to Stephanie and Scott McCotter of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 10:26 a.m., 7 pounds 14.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jim and Sue Douglass of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Michael and Debra McCotter of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Tatum Elizabeth, to Sarah Gabler and David Ferree of Watervliet, Monday, September 13, 2021, at 9:22 a.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 17 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jeanne and James Gabler of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Edwin Ferre of Florida.

A son, Declan Michael, to Jill and Liam McCarthy of Ballston Spa, Monday, September 13, 2021, at 6:12 p.m., 8 pounds, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Craig and Melody Archambault of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Michael and Tamara McCarthy of Glens Falls.