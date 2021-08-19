 Skip to main content
Births
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Hudson Everett, to Jason and Jenna Sutliff

  of Gansevoort, Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8:08 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Gary and Jody Pecor of Fairport. Paternal grandparent Walter Sutliff Jr. of Kingsbury.
  A son, Alexander Odin, to Jesse

Brown and Justin Clark

  of Schuylerville, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:31 p.m., 7 pounds 7.7 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Holly Ottens of Schuylerville and Robert Brown II of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Kyleen Clark and Steve Clark of South Glens Falls.
  A son, Brody Micah, to Cassidy

Chamberlain and Justin Baker

  of Hudson Falls, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 4:43 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Steven Chamberlain and JoAnn Steele of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Jeffrey and Lisa Baker of Glens Falls.
  A son, Mason Matthew, to Matt and Andrea

Connor

  of South Glens Falls, Monday, August 9, 2021, at 6:43 a.m., 8 pounds .01 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal great grandparent Cheryl Daniels of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Michael and Kathi Connor of South Glens Falls.

A son, Henry James, to Michael and Heather Dwyer

  of Gansevoort, Monday, August 9, 2021, at 9:50 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents James and Karen Ranado of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Henry and Rosemary Dwyer.

A son, Graham Andrew, to Jeremy Hunt and Kristiana Goldup

  of Vermont, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:26 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Scott and Rebecca Goldup of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents Susanne Courchesne and Andrew Hunt of Vermont.
  A son, Maximus Zacharias, to Kelley and Jess

Waleski

  of Schroon Lake, Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 10:25 a.m., 9 pounds, 21 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparent Kelly Devita of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents Bernie and Mary Ellen Waleski of Schroon Lake.
  A daughter, Sophia Lynn, to Rachel and Jay

Sturm of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 3:58 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carolyn and Ted Mohr. Paternal grandparents Jaroslav and Bozena Sturm.

