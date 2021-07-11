Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Nash Lee, to Lindsey and Brandon Aird of Fort Edward, Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7:24 p.m., 4 pounds 8 ounces 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Lisa McKernon of Schuylerville.
A son, Charles Scott, to Jenise Guimarra and Craig Malcolm of Glens Falls, Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:18 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces 21 inched long. Maternal grandparents Anthony and Nadia Guimarra of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Linda Malcolm of Daytona Beach.
A son, Erik Steven, to Nicole Eldridge and Erik Gallo of Whitehall, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 2:32 a.m., 7 pounds 13.5 ounces 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Carl Eldridge of Whitehall.
A daughter, Ellahgrayce Lynn, to Aamar and Nickcole Cotton of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., 9 pounds 15 ounces 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mable and Gerald Colombe of Glens Falls and Lake George. Paternal grandparents Lesley Smith and Fred Crump of Latham.
A daughter, Raelynn Jo, to Jenna Murray and Philip Bederian of Queensbury, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 1:40 a.m., 4 pounds 5 ounces 17 inches long. Maternal grandparent Laurie Wood of Wilton and Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Rebecca and Philip Bederian of Clifton Park.
A son, Howie David, to Kelsie and Nicholas Cowan of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 7:06 a.m., 9 pounds 5 ounces 23 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sherrie and David Moses of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Rita and William Cowan of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Rose Louise, to Amanda and Joshua Boule of Dresden, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 12:11 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer and James Root of Massena. Paternal grandparents Michelle Greenwood and Ian Boule of Whitehall.
A son, Colden Anthony, to Andrea Frangk and Josh Dodge of Queensbury, Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10:50 a.m., 5 pounds 2 ounces 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stanley and Debra Frangk of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents Jerry and the late Carol Dodge of Corinth.
A son, Musa Sultan, to Annissa and Moses Bhatti of Queensbury, Friday, July 2, 2021, at 1:58 a.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robert and Allison Morales of Mechanicville. Paternal grandparents Rasheed Bhatti and Anita Nasim.
A son, Wyatt James, to Hailey Herring and Westly Polancie of Glens Falls, Friday, July 2, 2021, at 4:23 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie and Daniel Herring of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Ivyleslie Ianza of Saratoga.
A daughter, Abigayle, to Caitlin and John Anderson of Kingsbury, Friday, July 2, 2021, at 8:34 a.m., 8 pounds 4.3 ounces 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Margaret Kelleher and Donald Howard II of South Glens Falls and Glens Falls.
A daughter, Essence Faith, to Sierra Prosser and Billy Wrobel of Warrensburg, Friday, July 2, 2021, at 3:24 a.m., 7 pounds 4.5 ounces 18.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rebecca Templeton and Darryl Prosser of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Bill Wrobel and Nati Velez of Warrensburg and North Carolina.
A daughter, Dahlia Jane, to Felisha Freebern and Matt Tocci of Queensbury, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 9:59 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Richard Freebern of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Mike Tocci and Yvette Vieira of Glens Falls.
A son, Brady Michael, to Shawna Woodard and Chris Davis of Queensbury, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 3:28 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robert and Charlene Woodard of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents John and Ann Davis of Queensbury.
A daughter, AnnaBeth Rose, to Stephanie and Jeffery Steves of Glens Falls, Monday, July 5, 2021, at 9:12 a.m., 8 pounds 2.9 ounces 20 inches long. Maternal grandmother Regina Woehrmann of Latham. Paternal grandmother Patty Harris of Fort Edward.
A son, Emmet Lee, to Andrew Strong and Tiffany Graves of Granville, Monday, July 5, 2021, at 9:58 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal Grandparents Andrew and Mary Graves of Loris, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents Kim and the late Michele Sarro of Granville.
A daughter, Josie Layne, to Lauren and Stephen White of Queensbury, Monday, July 5, 2021, at 11:58 a.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Scott and Sandra Myers of South Glens Falls and Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Steve and Sally White of Queensbury and Patricial Monahan and Daniel Chamberlain of Warrensburg.
A daughter, Josi Ann, to Kelsey Kupiec and Mike Barber of Salem, Monday, July 5, 2021, at 5:02 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie Schyberg and Daniel Kupiec of Salem And Cambridge. Paternal grandparent Cindee Diaz of Clifton Park.
A daughter, Isabella Carmel, to Jessica and Daniel Vincent of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:22 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Terry and Marybeth Bender of Guilderland. Paternal grandparents Wenda Saniago and Douglas Vincent of Albany.
A daughter, Rinlee Katherine, to Emily Bailey and Russell Bailey Jr. of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:12 a.m., 8 Pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maryann Jordan and Wayne Pond of Hudson Falls and West Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Bobbi Bearor and Russell Bailey Sr. of Hudson Falls and Granville.
A son, Bennett James, to Leslie Converse and Matt Backus of Hudson Falls, Wednesday July 7, 2021, at 4:36 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debbie and Jim Converse of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Chris and Jill Backus and Sue Russo and Jim Krug of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Calabash, North Carolina.