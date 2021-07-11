A son, Emmet Lee, to Andrew Strong and Tiffany Graves of Granville, Monday, July 5, 2021, at 9:58 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal Grandparents Andrew and Mary Graves of Loris, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents Kim and the late Michele Sarro of Granville.

A daughter, Josie Layne, to Lauren and Stephen White of Queensbury, Monday, July 5, 2021, at 11:58 a.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Scott and Sandra Myers of South Glens Falls and Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Steve and Sally White of Queensbury and Patricial Monahan and Daniel Chamberlain of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Josi Ann, to Kelsey Kupiec and Mike Barber of Salem, Monday, July 5, 2021, at 5:02 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie Schyberg and Daniel Kupiec of Salem And Cambridge. Paternal grandparent Cindee Diaz of Clifton Park.

A daughter, Isabella Carmel, to Jessica and Daniel Vincent of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:22 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Terry and Marybeth Bender of Guilderland. Paternal grandparents Wenda Saniago and Douglas Vincent of Albany.