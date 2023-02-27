Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Dawson Bodi, to Michael and Abbie Curtis of South Glens Falls, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 4:21 a.m., 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roy and Shirley Jakway of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Doni and Scott Smith and Michael and Jodi Curtis of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Vanessa Maeve, to Anna and Dennis LaFontaine of Lake George, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:51 p.m., 8 pounds, 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jane and Bruce Bennett of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Beth and Dennis LaFontaine of Queensbury.

A daughter, Sophia Grace, to Brooke Richard of Queensbury, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:29 a.m., 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Amanda and Kevin Richard of Queensbury.

A son, Kevin Gustavo, to Miranda Mattison and Kevin Smith of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:05 p.m., 7 pounds, 13.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tamara Fredette, and James and Joyce Mattison of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Maria Garcia and Mario Smith of Honduras.

A son, Grayson Michael., to Destiny and Connor of Fonda, Monday, December 26, 2022, at 6:41 p.m., 6 pounds, 14 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Brian and Anna Cutter of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jacob and Layla Merritt of Broadalbin.

A daughter, Alaynah Sheila, to Krish and Nandra Persaud of Glens Falls, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:59 a.m., 5 pounds, 4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bucky and Sovitri Persaud of Richmond Hill, Queens. Paternal grandparent is Sherry Mohammed of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Pasleigh Leia, to Kelly and Doug Howe of Pottersville, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:08 a.m., 7 pounds, 1 ounce, 19.69 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen and Mike Duncan of Nassau. Paternal grandparents are Nicole and John Howe of Pottersville.

A daughter, Aria Lynn, to Danielle and Donovan of Brant Lake, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 4:43 p.m., 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Deanna and Don Roessler and Stephen and Lori Breault of Bolton Landing.

A daughter, Briella Leigh, to Greg and Lindsey Colombe of Glens Falls, Friday, December 30, 2022, at 7:55 p.m., 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mary Beth Nelson and Ed Hodas of Stillwater and Knoxville, TN. Paternal grandparents are Christina Ruiz and Greg Colombe of Florida and Glens Falls.

A son, Oliver Michael, to Nicolette and Anthony of South Glens Falls, Friday, December 30, 2022, at 9:59 p.m., 8 pounds, 1.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Jerry Noonan of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stacie and John Mendonca of Bristol, CT and Ricardo Zaragosa of Winsted, CT.

A daughter, Ivy Wren, to Katelyn Fredette and Ian Courcelle of Fort Ann, Friday, December 30, 2022, at 9:26 a.m., 8 pounds, 2.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roxy and Ed McCullen of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Emri Margaret, to Michael and Amanda Prezbindowksi of Raquette Lake, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:27 a.m., 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Elizabeth Forsell of Raquette Lake. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Maxine Prezbindowski of Rociada, NM.

A daughter, Kinsley Rae, to Sara and George Lehoisky of Kingsbury, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 6:58 p.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Margaret and Dennis Casey of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents are Laurie and George Lehoisky of Fort Ann.