Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Maverick Mason, to Rachel Mihill & Kirk Senecal of Glens Falls, Thursday, February 10, 2023, at 8:43 p.m., 7 pounds, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lorna and Roy Milhill of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents are Sheryl and Charles of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Mylo Milne to Kara Ellsworth and Gavynn Dominic of Fort Edward, Saturday February 11, 2023, at 5:51 p.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 18 ½ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Margaret McDougall-Ellsworth and Pete Ellsworth of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Cindy Waite of Fort Edward and Chad Dominic of Glens Falls.

A son, Ripley Laura to Cristie Heath and Ryan Chadwick of Harford, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 9:48 p.m., 9 pounds, 1.5 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Rick and Nancy Heath of Bloomingdale, NY. Paternal grandparents are Rock and Laura Chadwick of Hartford, NY.

A daughter, Zoey Elizabeth to Whitney and Evan Williamson of Saratoga Springs, Monday, February 13, 2023, at 4:47 a.m., 6 pounds, 7.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Susan Briere Shafer of Boston, MA. Paternal grandparent is Susan Lynn Brundige of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Jonathan Milo to Shelby and Miguel Rogue of Glens Falls, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 6:22 p.m., 7 pounds, 9.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Kristen West of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Tamela Collins of Somerset, Kentucky.

A daughter, Oaklynn Rose to Jordan Dwyer and Keith Hogan of Greenfield Center, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:25 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Linda Dwyer of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Roger Hogan and Rosemary Koehler.

A daughter, Emma Marie to Tammy Love and Christopher Garcia of Glens Falls, Thursday, February 15, 2023, at 10:01 p.m., 7 pounds, 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Barbara Love of New York, NY. Paternal grandparent is Aida Figueroa of Passaic, NJ.

A son, Nathan John to Alyssa and Kalab Helms of Warrensburg, Saturday February 18, 2023, at 4:40 a.m., 5 pounds, 12 ounces, 18 ¼ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Alan & Debbie Decesare of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are John and Faith Helms of Lake George.

A son, Quaivon Rasaun to Rylie Murphy of Glens Falls, Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 6:55 a.m., 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Meggan and James Murphy of Glens Falls.

A son, Théoden to Amber and Sam Millington of Chestertown, Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8:09 a.m., 7 pounds, 9.4 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are John and Cindy Cook of Middletown, DE. Paternal grandparents are Shawn and Ida Baker of Chestertown.

A daughter, Allie Jean to Kayla & Mack Rozell of Whitehall, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12:27 p.m., 7 pounds, 11.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are William & Melinda Melendy of Wells, VT. Paternal grandparents are Jiem Rozell of Whitehall & Katherine Ouderkirk of Middletown Springs, VT.

A son, Lincoln to Kaylene Norton and Barry Bentley of Warrensburg, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 5:24 p.m., 9 pounds, 2.4 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Joel Norton Sr. and Gerri Norton of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Barry Bentley Sr. of Warrensburg & Tammy Fish of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Audrey Elizabeth to Morgan and William Barton of Glens Falls, Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8:06 a.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Falb-Attarian and Steven Attarian of Saratoga. Paternal grandparents are Brenda Clark and Jarry Barton of AuSable Forks.

A son, Francesco John to Madeline and Edward of Hudson Falls, Friday, February 24, 2023, at 5:05 p.m., 6 pounds, 7.3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Danielle Sisco and Matthew Cifone of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Valier Greco and Edward Breault.

A son, Mason Daniel to Renee and Daniel McKenna of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 5:39 p.m., 9 pounds, 12 ounces, 21 ¼ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Shelly and Will Martin of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Patrick McKenna of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Bonnie Olean to Audrie Lennox and Tyler Norton of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 6:07 a.m., 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jessie and Jonah Lennox of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Henry Norton and April Blake of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Amariana Harper to Destiny Barrett and Daren Ruger of Chestertown, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 4:37pm, 3 pounds, 12 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Terry and Adam Barrett of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Terri and Harry Vanguilder of Whitehall.