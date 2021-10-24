Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Oliver James, to Sarah and Dominick Gates of South Glens Falls, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 10:46 a.m., 7 pounds 2.4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandra and Kevin of Ravena. Paternal grandparents Christine and Robert Gates of South Glens Falls.

A son, Benjamin Wade, to Jennifer and Wade Moulton of Queensbury, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 8:01 p.m., 7 pounds 9.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Larry Steininger of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Ellen Schwindt of Warrensburg and Wade Moulton Sr. of North Carolina.

A daughter, Madeline James, to Elizabeth Petraccione and Bradley Canton of Troy, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 9:57 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long. Paternal grandparents Robert and Michelle Canton of Schenectady.

A daughter, Ivy Grace, to Lindsay and Nick Bodkin of South Glens Falls, Friday, September 24, 2021, at 8:46 p.m., 9 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.

A daughter, Charlotte Lorraine, to Grace and Collin Breshahan of Crown Point, Friday, September 24, 2021, at 9:39 p.m., 8 pounds .09 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Scott and Susan Montville of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Janet and Chris Breshahan of Crown Point.

A son, Lincoln Archer, to Kat Benac and Ryan Ward of Palentine Bridge, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 6:08 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Irene and Robert Benac of Florida. Paternal grandparents Deborah Lee and William Ward of Root.

A daughter, Paisley Jade, to Cheyenne Sawn of Queensbury, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:35 a.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents David Sawn and the late Amber Haywood of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ella Lou, to Carrie and William Neddo Jr. of Queensbury, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 6:11 a.m., 6 pounds 7.6 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Randy Schenk of Queensbury and Helen Schenk of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Bonnie and William Neddo of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Callie Marie, to Jordan Alden and Jacquelyn Farnsworth of South Glens Falls, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 7:40 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Harold and Jamie Farnsworth of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Timothy and Carol Alden of South Glens Falls.

A son, James Leo, to Noel Luciano and Jim Quivey of Glens Falls, Monday, September 27, 2021, at 7:23 p.m., 7 pounds 12.2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Peter and Gail Luciano. Paternal grandparents Frederick and Elizabeth Quivey of Maine.

A son, James Axel, to James and Alexandra Keyzer of Porter Corners, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:04 a.m., 7 pounds 0.1 ounces, 19 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paul and Piper Ainsworth of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents John and Rebecca Keyzer of Greenfield Center.

A daughter, Alida Emily, to Christina Giardino and Jeremiah Bach of Fort Ann, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 12:57 p.m., 7 pounds 15.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angela Nichols of Florida and Joseph Giardinio of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents James and Jeannie Bach of Saugerties, and John and Alida Canary of Hudson Falls.

A son, Weston Grae, to Abigail Matuszak and Samuel Nolan of Fort Ann, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 3:15 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shannon James and Steven Matuszak of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Margaret and Craig Nolan of Stillwater.

A son, Theodore William, to Elizabeth Gosselin and Dakota Squires of Glens Falls, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11:01 p.m., 9 pounds 12 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie Gosselin and Michael Round of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Stacy Bristol and Robert W. Squires III of Fort Edward.

A son, Lee Edward III, to Erika and Lee Coon Jr. of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 9:12 p.m., 7 pounds 4.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Kristine Hughes of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Lee and Holly Coon of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Mason Baker, to Taylor Carroll and Logan Peroza of Queensbury, Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:43 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Pete and Melissa Goldblatt of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents Chris Peroza and Amy Seguin of Plattsburgh.

