Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Emma Joan, to Thomas and Michelle Jebb
- of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 12:02 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robert and Pamela Palandranl of Silver Bay. Paternal grandparents Paul and Maureen Jebb of Ticonderoga.
- A son, Caiden, to Brittany
Hamelin and Jesse Wadsworth
- of Glens Falls, Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:51 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dixie and Russell Hamelin. Paternal grandparents Robert and Roberta Wadsworth.
- Twin sons, Lucas Robert, and Landon Michael, to Stacey
Potvin and Shawn Bacon
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9:12 a.m., and 9:13 a.m., 7 pounds 9.6 ounces and 5 pounds 9.6 ounces, 19 1/4 inches long and 18 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparent Deanna J. Potvin of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Robert and Shirley Bacon of Fort Edward.
- A daughter, Octavia Skye, to Ariel and Robert
Fleeman
- III of South Glens Falls, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 7:39 a.m., 8 pounds 13.3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Vicki Vernon and Michael Matteson of Granville. Paternal grandparents Robert Fleeman Jr. and Lisa Talmage of Glens Falls.
- A son, Carter Zachery, to Rashelle