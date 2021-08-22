 Skip to main content
Births
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Emma Joan, to Thomas and Michelle Jebb

  • of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 12:02 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robert and Pamela Palandranl of Silver Bay. Paternal grandparents Paul and Maureen Jebb of Ticonderoga.
  • A son, Caiden, to Brittany

Hamelin and Jesse Wadsworth

  • of Glens Falls, Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:51 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dixie and Russell Hamelin. Paternal grandparents Robert and Roberta Wadsworth.
  • Twin sons, Lucas Robert, and Landon Michael, to Stacey

Potvin and Shawn Bacon

  • of Hudson Falls, Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9:12 a.m., and 9:13 a.m., 7 pounds 9.6 ounces and 5 pounds 9.6 ounces, 19 1/4 inches long and 18 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparent Deanna J. Potvin of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Robert and Shirley Bacon of Fort Edward.
  • A daughter, Octavia Skye, to Ariel and Robert

Fleeman

  • III of South Glens Falls, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 7:39 a.m., 8 pounds 13.3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Vicki Vernon and Michael Matteson of Granville. Paternal grandparents Robert Fleeman Jr. and Lisa Talmage of Glens Falls.
  • A son, Carter Zachery, to Rashelle

Allen and Rocky Matteson III of Hadley, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 9:17 a.m., 8 pounds 3.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn Vanderwerker and Forest Allen. Paternal grandparent Rock Matteson Jr. and Becky Cram.

