Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Blake Henry, to Lynzee and Tyler Poitras of Fort Edward, Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 8:55 p.m., 8 pounds 4.7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Renee and Kurt Diesch of Illinois and Shah Mohammadi and Zohreh Nairnai of Florida. Paternal grandparents Michelle and George Poitras of Gansevoort.

A son, Wynn Joseph, to Tia and William Dawson of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 7:02 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deann and James Bucher of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Geraldine and William Dawson of Syracuse.

A son, Franklin Andrew, to Christina and Frank Cimmino of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1:55 p.m., 9 pounds 12.6 ounces, 20.25 inches long. Maternal grandparent Andrew Papale. Paternal grandparents Laura and Frank Cimmino.

A daughter, Rowan MacKenzie, to Cameron and Thomas Mozza of Queensbury, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 8:01 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer and Jamie Hayes of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Mena and Thomas Mozza of Lake George.

A son, Orion Patrick, to Nova Rexroad of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 8:25 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jodi Forth of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Willow Anne, to Nicole Vicha and Keith Couse of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:17 a.m., 8 pounds 10.7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Martina and Warren Vicha of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Kim Bohman of California and the Late Kip Couse.

A son, Carter Michael, to Brionna and Brady Rounds of Warrensburg, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:22 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joann and Edward Mattison. Paternal grandparents Kathy and Chad Rounds of Athol.

A daughter, Millie Jean, to Micah and Matthew Ryan of South Glens Falls, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 3:53 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18.5 inches. Maternal grandparents Michele and Rodney Truax of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Sylvia and Douglas Ryan of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Madison Lynn, to Heather and Timothy Savio of Queensbury, March 3, 2022, at 9:40 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 15.5 inches. Maternal grandparents Peggy LaRock and the late Douglas LaRock of Granville. Paternal grandparents Christy and Guy Savio of Queensbury.

A son, Hayden Scott, to Olivia and Sean McKernon of Kingsbury, Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:07 p.m., Maternal grandparents Lisa Bassett and Randy Woodard of Hartford. Paternal grandparents Terri and Calvin McKernon of Argyle.

A daughter, Valenncia Genevieve, to Kaitlyn Semyone and Nicholas Valdakis of Queensbury, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 5:40 a.m., 7 pounds 13.4 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparent Lisa Meyer of Johnstown. Paternal grandparents Michelle Johnson and Shawn Delvca of Queensbury.

A son, Casper Matthew, to Kayla and Matthew Romanowski of Fort Edward, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:52 p.m., 7 pounds 4.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michele and Mark Barrett of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Mary and Michael Romanowski of Queensbury.

A daughter, Markee Kate, to Hanna Nelson and Gavyn LeClair of Granville, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., 8 pounds 8.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Theresa and Mark Nelson of Granville. Paternal grandparents Kerrie and Brian LeClair of Granville.

A daughter, Nora Jane, to Olivia Nolan and Steve Ryan of Ballston Spa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2:34 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shannon Foster and Shawn Nolan of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Melody and William Ryan of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Lucy Ryss, to Gretchen and Timothy Duffy of Queensbury, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 7:05 a.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Judy Dobert of Queensbury.

A daughter, Raeryn Kehiani, to Julie Roberts and Antone Galls of Glens Falls, Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 9:06 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina and Michael Roberts of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Donna Bales and Jerome Galls of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Aubriana Rose, to Eliana and Timothy Rodriguez of Ballston Spa, Monday, March 7, 2022, at 8:59 p.m., 7 pounds 3.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ana and Samuel of Brooklyn. Paternal grandparents Dorian and Sean of Warrensburg.

