Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Mary Beth, to Natalie REMOND and Nicholas MIKESKA of Greenwich, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:08 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Leonard Redmond of Sterling Heights, Michigan. Paternal grandparents are Kris and Fred Mikeska of Chestertown.
- A daughter, Adalyn Shae, to Keely and Brandon WHALEN of Wilton, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 5:58 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Roberta Cooper of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Robert Porter of Ticonderoga and Dannae Whalen of Wilton.
- A son, Enzo Gregory, to Gregory and Jesiah PRISCO of Gansevoort, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 9:30 p.m., 8 pounds, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Yvonne Roche and the late Jean Roche of Malta and New York City. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Richard Prisco of Old Bridge, New Jersey.
- A son, Jackson Avery, to Mariah SALA and Patrick CRAM Jr. of Whitehall, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 21.9 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Erica Sala and Anthony Sala Jr. of Whitehall and Cohoes. Paternal grandparents are Tennile Flores and Patrick Cram Sr. of Paducah, Kentucky and Troy.
- A daughter, Elle Rose, to Meagan and Jared WOODELL of Queensbury, Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:43 a.m., 7 pounds 6.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ray and Maggie Millet of Goffstown, New Hampshire. Paternal grandparents are June and James Woodell of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Camille Avery, to Emma LEONARD and Conner PROSSER of Hudson Falls, Monday, March 8, 2021 at 9:50 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Haley of Florida and Andrew.
- A daughter, Eliana Lynn, to Kelly KENNEDY and Brian NELSON II of Hudson Falls, Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:08 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Anne and Joseph Kennedy of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Brian Nelson and Melanie of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Elselina Alice, to Amy and Ludewick MEIJER of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:18 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Frank and Rebecca Troelstra of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Karel and Hennie Meijer of Eesveen, the Netherlands.
- A daughter, Elora Lynn, to Lynnette BOURDON and Clifford PACE of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:03 p.m., 9 pounds 8.2 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bonnie and Michael McDonald of Fort Anne. Paternal grandparents are Corrine Coyle and Vincent Pace of Minerva and Lake George.
- A son, Weston Richard, to Brittany FREDETTE and Matthew LUZER of Hampton, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:07 p.m., 4 pounds 4.5 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pamela and Scott Jones of Brandon, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Nancy and Richard Luzer of Poultney, Vermont.
- A son, Colton D., to Sarah and John LORD of Qeensbury, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 9:19 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Julie Montero of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Conduce Lord of Queensbury.
- A son, Lucas Enzo, to Cheyenne BOWERS of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:14 p.m., 1 pound 11 ounces, 12 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Brigitte Bowers of Schroon Lake.
- A son, Lincoln Xavier, to Krystal DICKSON and Christopher PHILLIPS of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:43 a.m., 9 pounds 5.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christina and Timothy Dickson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Craig and Renee Phillips of Glens Falls.
- A son, Paul Jacob, to Jamie and Paul PALMER of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 12:01 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Honey Bee Cenate of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Lillian Palmer of Queensbury.
- A son, Caleb Mitchell, to Kristen and Matthew RICHWINE of Saratoga Springs, March 11, 2021 at 11:51 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Diane and Dennis Carroll of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Clare Richwine of Louisville, Kentucky.
- A daughter, Reese Marie, to Kayleigh and Jordon WALDRON of Greenwich, March 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., 7 pounds 10.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda and Malcolm Salls of Victory Mills. Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Dan Waldron of Fort Edward.
- A daughter, Bailey Iris, to Victoria FINNEGAN and John HAMMOND II of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:05 p.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tina Finnegan and James Finnegan Sr. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Hammond and John Hammond.
- A son, Brian Tomas, to Julie OLIVER of South Glens Falls, Friday, March 12, 2021 at 12:48 p.m., 6 pounds 11.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Dennis Abare of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and the late Sherry Pratt of South Glens Falls. Brian joins twin siblings Olivia and Jonathen.
- A daughter, Elowyn Rose, to Stephanie STEVENS and Lawrence LAMB of Granville, Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8:53 p.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracey Lee of Granville and Timothy Knapp of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Debbie Rogers of Whitehall and Lawrence Lamb Sr. of Ticonderoga.
- A son, Dante Leonardo, to Jennifer MARSHALL and David LaSELVA of Hudson Falls, Friday, March 12, 2021 at 5:44 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jackie Fischer and Robbie Marshall of Hudson Falls and Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Barbara and Guy LaSelva of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Mylah Marie, to Janet HARDINS and Roshaun MOORE of Glens Falls, Friday, March 12, 2021.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia Yongen and Tracey Yongen of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparent is Terry Canty of Troy.
- A daughter, Carmyn Powers, to Sabrina CARPENTER and Dylan POWERS of Fort Edward, March 14, 2021 at 8:45 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn Eddy of Middle Grove and Tom Carpenter of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Stacy Dudley of Fort Edward.
- A son, Jonah Michael, to Karlee BALL and Matthew FULLER of South Glens Falls, Monday, March 15, 2021 at 9:15 p.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christina and Jim Ball of Gansevoort and Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Katrina Whorf and Elliott Fuller Jr. of Glens Falls and South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Lydia Sue, to Kayla and Brandon THOMAS of Stony Creek, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:16 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pasquale Jr. and Marlo Girard of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are John and Wendy Thomas of Stony Creek.
- A daughter, Oakliee Rose, to Mistie Dumas and Joshua BURT of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:42 p.m., 6 pounds 13.3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Julie Dumas and the late Russell Hayter of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Sharron Lancette of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Sydney Slade, to Jessica FLINT and Warren CARRUTHERS Jr. of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:10 a.m., 7 pounds 0.25 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Matthew Flint, Tina Fleming and Pete Harrington of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Warren and Lisa Carruthers Sr. of South Glens Falls.
- A son, Arthur Michael, to Kasandra MILLINGTON and Cole ANAVO of Ticonderoga, Monday, March 22, 2021 at 4:10 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Julie Putnam and Christopher Putnam of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Alexis Jack and Brian McCoy of Paradox.
- Twins, to Victoria and Andrew LEHET of Queensbury, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, a daughter, Grace Ann at 8:09 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long, and a daughter, Emerlee Rose at 8:10 p.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Clayton and Beth Vrooman of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Maureen Lehet of Queensbury.
- A daughter, to Alice DeLarm, to Molly and Turner PARLIN of Hague, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:28 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheri and Crispin Ginn of Hague. Paternal grandparents are Lauren and Ken Parlin of Hague.
- A son, Camden Albert, to Teeya ALLEN and Steven VANCE of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8:24 a.m., 6 pounds 3.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Cathy Allen of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Vance of Saratoga Springs, Steven and Michelle Vance of Indian Lake.
- A son, Ryker Curtis, to Kari BACKS and Brandon WADE of Granville, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 4 pounds 12 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Roberta Towne and Curtis Backus Jr. of Granville.