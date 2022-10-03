Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Elias Cayden, to Sophia and Daniel Dunn of Stillwater, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8:03 a.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Material grandparents Paula and Charles Daskalakis of Oceanside. Paternal grandparents Renee and David Dunn of Stillwater.

A son, Mateo Alexander, to Hailea Barger and Jerald Kilmartin of Hudson Falls, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 7:32 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie Barger of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Rosana and Jerald Kilmartin of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Lilah Mae, to Kailey and Ryan Campion of Gansevoort, Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:22 p.m., 4 pounds 7 ounces, 17 inches long. Material grandparents Ginda and Ralph Rothacker of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents Melissa and Christopher Campion of Hagaman.

A son, Corbin Lee, to Courtney and Carl Watkins of Warrensburg, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:16 p.m., 7 pounds 10.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent the late Jamon Baker. Paternal grandparents Heidi Bills and the late Carl Watkins.

A son, Hudson James, to Remmi Connelly and Justin Galusha of Warrensburg, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1:05 a.m., 8 pounds 5.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jamie Smith and Cory Connelly of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Kathleen and Patrick Galusha of Warrensburg.