 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births

  • 0

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Elias Cayden, to Sophia and Daniel Dunn of Stillwater, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8:03 a.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Material grandparents Paula and Charles Daskalakis of Oceanside. Paternal grandparents Renee and David Dunn of Stillwater.

A son, Mateo Alexander, to Hailea Barger and Jerald Kilmartin of Hudson Falls, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 7:32 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie Barger of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Rosana and Jerald Kilmartin of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Lilah Mae, to Kailey and Ryan Campion of Gansevoort, Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:22 p.m., 4 pounds 7 ounces, 17 inches long. Material grandparents Ginda and Ralph Rothacker of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents Melissa and Christopher Campion of Hagaman.

People are also reading…

A son, Corbin Lee, to Courtney and Carl Watkins of Warrensburg, Wednesday,  September 14, 2022 at 1:16 p.m., 7 pounds 10.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent the late Jamon Baker. Paternal grandparents Heidi Bills and the late Carl Watkins.

A son, Hudson James, to Remmi Connelly and Justin Galusha of Warrensburg, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1:05 a.m., 8 pounds 5.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jamie Smith and Cory Connelly of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Kathleen and Patrick Galusha of Warrensburg.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News