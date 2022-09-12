 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Selena Marie, to Jasmine Nascimento and Alim Mohammed of Glens Falls, Friday, August 26, 2022, at 5:03 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long. Maternal grandparents Tracey Maxwell, and Victor Nascimento, of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Indra and Allan Mohammed of Trinidad and Tobago.  

A son, Henry Barry, to Harley Moore and Isaac Harris of Granville, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:54 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces. Maternal grandparents Dean Moore, of Granville and Christie Rice of Wells, Vt. Paternal grandparents Melissa Francett of Granville. 

A son, Jett Banks, to Justin and Karleigh Daigneault of Saratoga Springs, Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:27 a.m., 8 pounds 5.4 ounces, 20 inches long.

A son, Korbin James, to Kevin and Amanda Goodspeed of Granville, Friday, September 2, 2022, at 8:26 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents James and Esther Mallory of Granville. Paternal grandparents Kevin and Beth Goodspeed of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Bria Jay, to Joscelyn and Jared Hadden of Moreau/South Glens Falls, Friday, September 2, 2022, at 8:15 a.m., 6 pounds 9.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Eileen Thorne and the late Dolph Thorne, of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents John Hadden and Cheryl Mackey of South Glens Falls. 

A son, Henry Charles, to Alex and Matt Heal of Saratoga Springs, Friday, September 2, 2022, at 4:04 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jeff and Laurie Blalock, of Flagstaff, AZ. Paternal grandparents Marcia Donahue and Mark Heal of Flagstaff, AZ.

A son, Luke Oscar, to Brandon and Christina Edwards of Greenfield Center, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 7:21 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tim and Maria Murphy of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents Kevin and Tracy Edwards of Queensbury. 

A daughter, Jolene Jessica, to Renee and Casey Carter of South Glens Falls, Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:48 p.m., 9 pounds 9 ounces. Maternal grandparents Richard and Carla Rudolph of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Kimberly Lipka of South Glens Falls. 

A son, Dawson Daryl, to Alissa and Todd Kuklinski of Queensbury, Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 10:59 p.m., 7 pounds 14.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Roger and Rhonda DeMarsh, and Tina DeMarsh of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Patti and William Orluk of Glens Falls. 

A daughter, Paisley Grace, to Kendra Ash and Carson James of Argyle, Monday, September 5, 2022, at 12:30 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces. Maternal grandparents Leroy Ash and Thressa Weaver, of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Ashley Harrington and David James of Queensbury. 

A son, Samuel George, to Haley and Konnor Kirchhoff of Porter Corners, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 4:34 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carey and Kimberly Mann, of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Keith and Mimi Kirchhoff of Corinth.

