Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Joseph John, to Angela and Joe Mondella
- of Lake George, Friday, July 1, 2022, at 7:10 p.m., 6 pounds 8.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Marie Tynon of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Natalie Mondella of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Cecelia James, to Sara and Michael
Bogardus
- of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:26 p.m., 7 pounds 6.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tim and Donna Orvis of Clayton. Paternal grandparents are Duane Bogardus and Susan Whitaker of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Jackson Taylor, to Justin and Jackie
Marcellus
- of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:06 p.m., 8 pounds 15.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sue and Dan Cronin of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Al Smith of Greenfield Center.
- A daughter, Mackenzie Anne, to Amanda McWalter
Bane and Jean-Miguel Gutreuter
- of Olmstedville, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:59 a.m., 7 pounds 10.5 ounces, 18.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sally Bane-Swartz and Bill Swartz of Pennsylvania and Scott McWalter and Karen Skole of Virgina. Paternal grandparents are Mary A. O’Donnell Gutreuter and the late Keith A. Gutreuter.
- A daughter, Mykie Grace, to Kari and John
Kelly
- of Queensbury, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 12:52 p.m., 8 pounds 2.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Tina Kelly of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are John and Patricia Kelly of Colonie.
- A daughter, Sophia Lee, to Moriah
Baer
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3:09 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Daralyn and Scott Coers of Long Island, and Timothy and Karen Baer of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Parker Elizabeth, to Margaret and Royce
Lawrence
- of Queensbury, Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:26 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ann Burrows and the late Vern Burrows of Hannawa Falls. Paternal grandparents are Deborah and Paige Lawrence of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Memphis Grey, to Mercedes and Mike
Keeley
- of Fort Ann, Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:30 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are James and Beth Yole of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Keeley of Hartford.
- A son, Jackson David, to Mollie and Matthew
Marshall
- of Argyle, Friday, July 29, 2022, at 2:07 a.m., 8 pounds 2.9 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Susan and Stephen Bonhote. Paternal grandparents are June and Danny Marshall of Argyle.
- A daughter, Quinn Sawyer, to Jennifer
Baertschi-France and Greg France
- of Queensbury, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 6:55 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Doug and Marie Baertschi of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Susan France of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Corey Christopher, to Destanie
Summerville and Austin Gilles
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 10:57 a.m., 6 pounds 4.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Stephanie and James Farley of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Christina Habshi and Valerie Habshi of Glens Falls.
- A son, Aiden Matthew, to Anastasia
Wilkins and Jonathan Fisher
- of Granville, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 2:07 a.m., 8 pounds 1.7 ounces, 21 inches long. Paternal grandparents are George and Heidi Fisher of Granville.
- A son, Odin Malcolm, to Malinda
Bell and Matthew Pfeiffer
- of Greenwich, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 7:30 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Donna Bell of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are George Pfeiffer of Greenwich and Diane Pfeiffer of Salem.
- A daughter, Flora Jane, to Jenelle and James
Baker
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 11:29 p.m., 7 pounds 14.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are James and Janet DiManno of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Helen Everetts of Corinth, and James and Kate Baker of Glens Falls.
- A son, Carter Dillon, to Brianna and Damien
Williams
- of Porter Corners, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 11:32 a.m. Maternal grandparents are Brian and Darryl Dillon of Poestenkill. Paternal grandparents are Sharon Bell of Watervliet.
- A son, Emmett Robert, to Jeff and Rachel
Valk
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 7:18 a.m., 8 pounds .8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Judy Fortini of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stephan and Dawn Valk of Catskill.
- A son, Paul Robert, to Hannah and Dan
Studnicky
- of Warrensburg, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 10:21 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Chris and Robin Jay of North River, and George and Lily Studnicky of North Creek.
- A son, Asher William, to Chelsea
Yosco and Bryan Dunbar of Indian Lake, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 7:30 a.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Marsha Yosco of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Neal Dunbar of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Amy Hitchcock of Indian Lake.