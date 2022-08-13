Glens Falls Hospital

Yosco and Bryan Dunbar of Indian Lake, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 7:30 a.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Marsha Yosco of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Neal Dunbar of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Amy Hitchcock of Indian Lake.