Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Ella Kate, to Lauren and Laszlo Varga of Wilton, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10:15 p.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mary Kate Reinhart and Harry E. Munroe, Jr. of Lake Grove. Paternal grandparents are Anna and Laszlo Varga of Hague.

A son, Jacoby Spencer to Haley Fifield and Christopher Keyes of Fort Ann, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 1:35 p.m., 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Danielle Emery of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Valerie Jackson of South Philadelphia, PA.

A son, Claysen Grey to Jeannette Conte and Taylor Lewis of Whitehall, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11:34 p.m., 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tammie Hagadorn and Philip Conte. Paternal grandparents are Tamie Vladyka and Gary Lewis.

A daughter, Eve Maddison to Katie and Mike White of Gansevoort, Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:38 p.m., 8 pounds, 3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ben and Amie English of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Mike White of Schuylerville and Denise Salls of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Adelina J. to Michelle and Nicolas of Lake George, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2:41 p.m., 5 pounds, 14 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Reinhold W. Asbeck and Rebecca L. Quaranta of Lake George. Paternal grandparent is Linda Urato of Gardner, MA.

Twin daughters, to Brittany Parker and Nathaniel Mabie of Hudson Falls, Sunday, January 22, 2023, Octavia Marie at 4:19 p.m., 4 pounds, 11.7 ounces, 18 inches long and Rayla Joyce-Lynn at 5:10pm, 4 pounds, 9 ounces 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Linda Parker of Queensbury and Stacy Threw of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Elmer and Beth Mabie of Chestertown.

A son, Damian C. to Kristen and Jeremy of Corinth, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 13:13 p.m., 8 pounds, 7.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ginny and Jeff Juckett of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Carolyn of Ballston Spa and Joel of Highland Falls.

A son, Myles Stephen to Antonia Manganaro and Andrew Waldbillig of Greenwich, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:56 a.m., 8 pounds, 15 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Gina Deitz. Paternal grandparents are Erin Bower and Ben Waldbillig of Voorheesville.

A daughter, Eleanor Amoura to Bella and Daniel of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 4:02 a.m., 6 pounds, 2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Gary and Windy Stanley of Salisbury, MA. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Melissa Ellsworth of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ophelia May to Lauren and Mateo Vosganian of Glens Falls, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 1:33 p.m., 7 pounds, 8 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Beverly and Michael Ventura of Tonawanda. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Charles Vosganian of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Nigel Louie to Emily and Nigel of Glens Falls, Tuesday January 24, 2023, at 5:13 a.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sarah Zlotnick and Keith Berard of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Juliet Harrison and Nigel D’Andrade of Albany.

A daughter, Harper Mae to James and Brittany Hoag of Hartford, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:42 p.m., 4 pounds, 8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mickey and Nancy Brayman of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Jim Hoag of Corinth and Cindy Hoag of Comstock.

A son, Dax Wesley to Molly and Lynette of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8:03 a.m., 10 pounds, 10 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kathy and Wesley Weeden. Maternal grandparent is Debby Acker.

A son, Eli Lee to Elizabeth Hart and Eric Prosser of Whitehall, Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:56 a.m., 6 pounds, 5.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jason and Darlene Hart, Sr. of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Gloria Guy and Wendy Scoville of Queensbury.