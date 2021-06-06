Rutland Regional Medical Center
- A daughter, Cyrus Rayne, to Nichole Cortes and Joseph LOVELAND Jr. of Granville, Monday, May 17, 2021.
Grandparents are Melinda Cortes of Florida, Joseph Loveland of New York and Brenda Heath of New York.
Saratoga Hospital
- A daughter, Madisyn Everly, to MaKenzie and Stephen PHILO of Gansevoort, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5:10 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are the late Thomas Gardner of Amsterdam, Sheila and Jamie Springer of Schenectady. Maternal great-grandparent is Robert Springer of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Ginny Philo and the late Stephen Philo of Glens Falls. Paternal great-grandparents are Joyce Harig of South Glens Falls and Terry Collyer of Queensbury.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Aria Grace, to Kayleigh NICOLL of Wilton, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:50 p.m., 5 pounds 14.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Cathy Nicoll of Wilton.
- A daughter, Oakley June, to Skyler LOCKE and Aiden VANDERWARKER of Hudson Falls, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:45 a.m., 4 pounds 10 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shawn Locke and Julie Eastman of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Kyle and Kim Vanderwarker of Queensbury.
- A son, William Arne Francis, to Heaven BERG and Joshua CAUDILL of South Glens Falls, Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:52 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Travis and Dusty Berg and Heather and Paul Hill of South Glens Falls and Gloversville. Paternal grandparents are Krista and Kevin Crosbie, Brad Caudill of South Glens Falls and West Virginia.
- A son, Braxton Everett, to Autumn and Scott McMILLAN of Glens Falls, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 7:46 a.m., 8 pounds 2.2 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
- A daughter, Isla Sylvia, Bakhur and Brian P. WARNER of Queensbury, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 12:15 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nasreen and Deen Khurshid of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Lori Warner of Queensbury.
- A son, Sawyer David, to Mr. and Mrs. George T. CARPENTER J. of Queensbury, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:26 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Truax of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. George T. Carpenter of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Eden Francis, to Rachel and Adam BURR of Cambridge, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 5:31 a.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 21.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Steve Skellie of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents are Paula and Charles Burr of Buskirk.
- A daughter, Isley-Anne, to Trevor and Samantha HOPECK of Queensbury, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 9:12 p.m., 8 pounds 7.5 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Granger and Matthew Raydur of Ballston Spa and Gaylord, Michigan. Paternal grandparents are Corrine Camfield of Queensbury.
- A son, Colin Noel, to Carmen and David POWER of Saratoga Springs, Monday, April 19, 2021 at 8:02 a.m., 6 pounds 13.7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are the late Carlos Osorio and Deborah Fish of Cohoes. Paternal grandparents are Roger Power and Angela Power of Castle Pollard, Co. West Meath, Ireland.
- A son, Matthew Logan, to Megan and Matthew MOREHOUSE of Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 12:22 p.m., 7 pounds 15.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracy Glasser and Arthur Stone Sr. of Hoosick Falls. Paternal grandparent is Roberta Morehouse of Glens Falls.
- A son, Jensen Joseph, to Breanne and Collin VIELE of Queensbury, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 6:51 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amy and David Beard of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kim and Joseph Viele of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Avery Elizabeth, to Paige HALL and Eric MONRIAN of Hartford, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1:11 p.m., 7 pounds 7.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rodney and Paula of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Diane and Garry of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Emilia Clare, to Kristine and David SNYDER of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:02 a.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Clare and David of Melrose, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Steve of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Finley James, to Elizabeth and Matthew VESTAL of Queensbury, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pastor Joel and Laurie Shackelford of Astatula, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Matthew and Tara Vestal of Fort Ann.
- A son, Ford Callahan, to Erin and Jason WILLIAMS of Queensbury, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:08 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Kathryn Moreland of Lewiston. Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Michelle Williams of Cleverdale.
- A son, Liam Patrick, to Loretta LaPOINTE and Nick KOSBY of Queensbury, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 4:27 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are George and Loretta LaPointe of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Christina Kosby of Whitehall.
- A son, Jeffrey Jonathan, to Alyssa and Jonathan TITKA of Queensbury, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 6:05 p.m., 6 pounds 0.26 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephen J. Duell and Annette Duell of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Eric and Joanie Ovitt of Glens Falls.
- A son, Logan William, to Jessica and William DOWD of Schroon Lake, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., 6 pounds, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia and Robert Mehn. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Mary Ann Dowd of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Weston Alexander, to Kim BACON and Justin Janos of Queensbury, Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:01 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Megan and Ron Bacon of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Katherine Riotte and William Janos of Queensbury.
- A son, Abram James, to William and Christy of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:56 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steven and Christina Siemietkowski of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are William Sr. and Jan Gardner of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Finley Laurelin, to Davida and Gordon HAYNES of Diamond Point, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 5:32 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Laura and David Paniccia of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents are Rebecca and Geoffrey Haynes of Cronton-on-Hudson.
- A son, Aiden Chester, to Gregory and Alison LIPPY of Glens Falls, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:08 a.m., 6 pounds 8.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Aaron and Stephanie Havens of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Craig and Susan Lippy of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Hope Marie, to Heather CASE of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:45 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jackie and Jeff Applin of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Autumn Jean, to Shawna KASUBA of Whitehall, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:24 a.m., 7 pounds 12.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Connie Skelton and Timothy LaPoint of Whitehall and North Granville.
- A daughter, Piper May, to Josh and Cynthia ROZELLE of West Pawlet, Vermont, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:04 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Elaine Larson of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are the late James and Sandy Rozelle of Argyle.
- A son, Miles Joseph, to Sara and Matthew PASAKO of Glens Falls, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terry and Daniel LaNoir of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Joseph Paszko of Queensbury.
- A son, Ian Graham, to Joshua and Lyndsey HAGUE of Ballston Spa, Friday, April 30, 2021 at 12:48 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Graham and Sybil Ruffels of Constantia. Paternal grandparents are Edward Hague and Lauri Hillick of Yvlee, Florida and Newfield.
- A son, Mason Anthony, to McKenzie CASTRO and Manuel F. CASTRO of Warrensburg, Tuesday, May 1, 2021 at 3:42 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are the late Christina Secor and Victor Secor of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Darlene Castro, Manuel O. Castro and Bambi Castro of Thurman and Athol.
- A daughter, Riley Ann, to Ashley and Brian Hanlon of Queensbury, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:27 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Diane and Hnery Pauquette of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Roberta and John Hanlon of Westwood, New Jersey.
- A daughter, Liliana Grace, to Holly COSTER and John MERRIAM of Salem, May 1, 2021 at 4:40 a.m., 6 pounds 0.7 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Lemry and Paul Lemry of Orange City, Florida. Paternal grandparent is Lisa Stone of South Glens Falls.
- A son, Noah James, to Sara EGGLESTON and David COLVIN of Hudson Falls, Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 10:58 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.