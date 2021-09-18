Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Benjamin Paul, to Austin and Alyssa Schmidt of Brant Lake, Monday, August 30, 2021, at 9:57 p.m., 9 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paul and Lisa Jensen of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Brad and Shaela Schmidt of Windsor.

A son, Mason Joseph, to Damian and Shannon Tyler of Queensbury, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., 8 pounds 12.7 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Darrin Vaughn and Jolea Brand of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Tricia Tyler of Florida.

A son, Wesley Walter, to Taylor and Brandon Stevenson of Fort Ann, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:03 a.m., 4 pounds 6 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Clifford and Lori DuFrain of Florida. Paternal grandparents Bruce Stevenson and Joan Jameson of Fort Ann.

A son, Daniel James, to Colin and Aron O’Brien of Queensbury, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:05 a.m., 7 pounds 2.5 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Paternal grandparents Kevin and Susan O’Brien of Queensbury.