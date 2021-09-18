 Skip to main content
Births
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Benjamin Paul, to Austin and Alyssa Schmidt of Brant Lake, Monday, August 30, 2021, at 9:57 p.m., 9 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paul and Lisa Jensen of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Brad and Shaela Schmidt of Windsor.

A son, Mason Joseph, to Damian and Shannon Tyler of Queensbury, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., 8 pounds 12.7 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Darrin Vaughn and Jolea Brand of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Tricia Tyler of Florida.

A son, Wesley Walter, to Taylor and Brandon Stevenson of Fort Ann, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:03 a.m., 4 pounds 6 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Clifford and Lori DuFrain of Florida. Paternal grandparents Bruce Stevenson and Joan Jameson of Fort Ann.

A son, Daniel James, to Colin and Aron O’Brien of Queensbury, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:05 a.m., 7 pounds 2.5 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Paternal grandparents Kevin and Susan O’Brien of Queensbury.

A son, Liam Russell, to Whitney and Shawn Cummings of Fort Ann, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 6:23 p.m., 7 pounds 8.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Donna and Michael Colvin of Glens Falls and Rodney Hoerter of Kentucky. Paternal grandparents Russell and Cynthia Cummings of Cobleskill.

A daughter, Talia Youssry, to Sara and Mohamed Morgan of Lake George, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:14 p.m., 5 pounds 13.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Fathi Wali and Hala Eldemerdash of Egypt. Paternal grandparents Youssry Morgan and Abeer Eldabah of Egypt.

