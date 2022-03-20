Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Aria Angeline, to Angela Duckett and Dean Miner of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8:59 a.m., 7 pounds 5.2 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparent Brandie Cook of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Sharon and Dean Miner of Glens Falls.

A son, Lochlan Collin, to Amber and Andrew Hanaburgh of Schroon Lake, March 9, 2022, at 11:41 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Vicki and Greg Vanderwarker of Minerva. Paternal grandparents Theresa and Richard Hanaburgh of Brant Lake.

A son, Ryker Lee, to Jade Charboneau of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:59 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stacy and Chris Charboneau of Ticonderoga.

A son, Bodhi Sky, to Megan and Shane Harper of Queensbury, Friday, March 11, 2022, at 4:51 a.m., 8 pounds 10.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Beth and Richard Schermerhorn of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Daria and Michael Harper of California.

A son, Jasper Daniel, to Stephanie Snyder, of Glens Falls, Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8:13 a.m., 7 pounds 4.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kelly and Alex Young of Hudson Falls and James Snyder Jr. of Greenwich.

A daughter, Skye MacDonald, to Brandlee Woodcock and Patrick MacDonald of Schuylerville, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1:42 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jamie and Joseph Thompson of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparent Tanya Grensie of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Harlow Elle, to Olivia and Jacob Nittmann of Chestertown, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 8:38 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Ellen Eberle of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Mitzi Stogsdill of Bolton Landing.

A daughter, Emmi Dakoda, to Amanda Bemis and Ryan Bardin of Hudson Falls, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 8:21 a.m., 9 pounds 3.3 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heather Jackson and Jason Bemis of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Deanna Sharpe and John Bardin of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Olivia Kellie, to Johnna Ellis and David Thompson II of Warrensburg, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:29 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie Betts of Glens Falls and Rich Ellis of Florida. Paternal grandparents Marcia and David Thompson of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Viola Mae, to Cynthia and Matthew Jenks of Glens Falls, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents June and Joseph Werne of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents Tina and Curt Jenks of Fort Edward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0