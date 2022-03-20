 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births

  • 0

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Aria Angeline, to Angela Duckett and Dean Miner of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8:59 a.m., 7 pounds 5.2 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparent Brandie Cook of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Sharon and Dean Miner of Glens Falls.

A son, Lochlan Collin, to Amber and Andrew Hanaburgh of Schroon Lake, March 9, 2022, at 11:41 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Vicki and Greg Vanderwarker of Minerva. Paternal grandparents Theresa and Richard Hanaburgh of Brant Lake.

A son, Ryker Lee, to Jade Charboneau of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:59 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stacy and Chris Charboneau of Ticonderoga.

A son, Bodhi Sky, to Megan and Shane Harper of Queensbury, Friday, March 11, 2022, at 4:51 a.m., 8 pounds 10.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Beth and Richard Schermerhorn of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Daria and Michael Harper of California.

People are also reading…

A son, Jasper Daniel, to Stephanie Snyder, of Glens Falls, Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8:13 a.m., 7 pounds 4.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kelly and Alex Young of Hudson Falls and James Snyder Jr. of Greenwich. 

A daughter, Skye MacDonald, to Brandlee Woodcock and Patrick MacDonald of Schuylerville, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1:42 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jamie and Joseph Thompson of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparent Tanya Grensie of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Harlow Elle, to Olivia and Jacob Nittmann of Chestertown, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 8:38 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Ellen Eberle of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Mitzi Stogsdill of Bolton Landing. 

A daughter, Emmi Dakoda, to Amanda Bemis and Ryan Bardin of Hudson Falls, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 8:21 a.m., 9 pounds 3.3 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heather Jackson and Jason Bemis of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Deanna Sharpe and John Bardin of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Olivia Kellie, to Johnna Ellis and David Thompson II of Warrensburg, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:29 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie Betts of Glens Falls and Rich Ellis of Florida. Paternal grandparents Marcia and David Thompson of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Viola Mae, to Cynthia and Matthew Jenks of Glens Falls, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 6:31 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents June and Joseph Werne of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents Tina and Curt Jenks of Fort Edward.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News