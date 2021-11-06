A daughter, Carter Lee, to Amanda and Taylor Sohns of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 7:59 p.m., 7 pounds 6.5 ounces, 20 inches long.

A daughter, Rapunzel Zabrina, to Sonya Petrazzuolo and Anthony Dutcher of Queensbury, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 12:47 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sebrina and William Petrazzuolo. Paternal grandparents Cerise Dingman and Herbert Dutcher.

A son, Charlie Bird, to Katie and Will Fowler of Glens Falls, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 12:01 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joseph and Dorie Stevenson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Christopher and Kathryn Fowler of Queensbury.

A daughter, Piper Sandy, to Isabelle Eagan and Michael Bates of Hudson Falls, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 12:37 a.m., 7 pounds 4.1 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ed and Patricia Eagan of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Chris and Jill Backus of North Carolina and Sue Russo and Jim Krug of North Carolina.

A son, Roman Storm, to Jennifer and Alicia Countermine of Gansevoort, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 3:20 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents John and Cynthia Girard of Glens Falls and Maternal grandparents Randall and Robin Countermine of Schuylerville.

A son, Luka Tyler, to Gabrielle Valenti and Tyler Bates of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 7:13 p.m., 8 pounds, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Robin Comstock of Groton. Paternal grandparents Jeni and John Roberts of Wilton.

A son, Louis Logan, to Erica Cooper of Queensbury, Monday, October 11, 2021, at 3:00 a.m., 4 pounds 9.3 ounces, 16 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cathrine VanLew and Louis Rathbun of Queensbury.

A daughter, Florence Josephine, to Jenna Burch and Joseph Saville of Hudson Falls, Monday, October 11, 2021, at 4:07 p.m., 5 pounds 15.6 ounces, 18 1/2 inches. Maternal grandparents Linda and Robert Williams of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Ralph Saville of Lake George and Lori Macker of Glens Falls.

A son, Elliott Douglas, to Brittney Lynch and Thomas Denno of Ticonderoga, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 8:11 a.m., 8 pounds 15.4 ounces, 21 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents April Lynch of Putnam and William Schever of Port Henry. Paternal grandparents Flavia Fuller of Ticonderoga and Thomas Denno of Hague.

A daughter, Anaiya Omyrah, to Iyenoma Edoleyi and Avier Christian of Queensbury, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:59 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Janet Morris of Antigua and David Edoleyi of Barbuda. Paternal grandparents Cheryl Christian of Antigua and Vere Christian of Barbuda.

A daughter, Mitzi, to Liron and Samantha Shapira of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 2:22 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michael and Tammy Morency of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Morly Shapira and Shabtay Matalon of California.

A son, Noah Robert, to Jon and Ashley Durnford of Gansevoort, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 9:17 a.m., 9 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joan and Greg Durnford of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents Diane Braden of Earlton and Stephen Braden of Corinth.

A son, Maverick Michael, to Jennifer Palmer and Nathan Smith of Queensbury, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:03 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michael and Stephanie Palmer of Queensbury and Merri-Ellen Palmer of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Larry Smith and Donna Staltilaire of Queensbury and Lisa and Michael Davis of Queensbury.

A daughter, Adelyn Mae, to Josiah and Lydia Aubrey of Whitehall, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10:32 a.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Walter and Mary Douglas of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Nathan and Amy Aubrey of Hartford.

A daughter, Delilah Beverly, to Braegan Reynolds and Collin Patchen of Fort Ann, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 12:01 p.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Meagan Hay and Bradford Reynolds of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Donna and Darrell Patchen of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Lucyna, to Pauline and Majic Swiderski of Lake George, Friday, October 15, 2021, at 8:16 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Derek and Kristina of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Dariusz and Barbara of Poland.

