Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Callie Grace, to Taylor and Brandon Coolidge of Lake George, Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 8:00 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tracy and Richard Nellis of Gloversville. Paternal grandparents Deborah Snyder and Lyle Coolidge of Lake Luzerne.

A daughter, Camryn Rae, to Charissa and Jonathan Louie of Fort Ann, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:07 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer and Neal Lewis of Hartford. Paternal grandparents Leanna and Henry Louie of Hartford.

A daughter, Everleigh Joyce, to Maryann and Zachary Ruggles of Salem, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie and Daniel Kasuba of Salem. Paternal grandparents Amy and Sam Ruggles Jr. of Salem.

A daughter, Gemma Rose, to Ashley and Dan Abrams of Queensbury, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Bernedette and Chris Abrams of South Glens Falls.

A son, Ruger Lee, to Katlyn Martindale and Donald Prosser of Warrensburg, Wednesday April 6, 2022, at 12:27 a.m., 6 pounds 7.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents LeeAnn and William Martindale of Granville. Paternal grandparents Regina and Donald Prosser of Warrensburg.

A son, Jackson Vincent, to Paige and Nick Stangle of Queensbury, Friday, April 8, 2022, at 4:01 p.m., 6 pounds 11.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly and Vincent Savoie. Paternal grandparents Colleen Horwedel and Roger Stangle of Florida.

A son, Mason Samuel, to Breonna and Samuel Lane of South Glens Falls, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:21 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents April Pooler and Chris Diehl of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Amy and Kevin Lane of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Lucy Elizabeth, to Shannon and Bobby Hebert of Queensbury, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 4:48 p.m., 8 pounds 4.4 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cynthia and Jack Havens of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Geri Lyons and Bob Hebert of Queensbury.

A daughter, Madilynn Marie, to Nicole and Brian Canastra of Fort Edward, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:11 p.m., 6 pounds, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa and John Brodt of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Renay and Brian Canastra of Maryland and Bonnie and James Fink of Amsterdam.

