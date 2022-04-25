Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Carter William, to Elizabeth McFarren and Cody Donnelly of Queensbury, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 2:23 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer Cole of Queensbury and Michael McFarren of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Billiejo and Donnie Donnelly of Fort Edward.

A son, Cyrus Andrew, to Brooke Mabb and Eric DePan of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 8:21 p.m., 4 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Denise Drew and James Mabb of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents Gayle and Andrew DePew of Schenectady.

A daughter, Marlee Mae, to Alexandra and Thomas Rivers of Glens Falls, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:39 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 21.5 inches long.. Maternal grandparents Stephenie and Garry Jones of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Laura and James Rivers of Greenfield.

A son, Preston Henry, to Ashley Paris and Rober Eaton IV of Queensbury, Friday, April 15, 2022, at 8:20 a.m., 7 pounds 7.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly and Gary Mccullough of Malta, Becky Litchfield of Queensbury, and Jeffrey Paris of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Katherine and Robert Eaton III of Queensbury.

A daughter, Adeline Victoria, to Nishtha and Andrew Gaul of Halfmoon, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 7:27 a.m., 8 pounds 2.8 ounces, 20.4 inches long. Maternal grandparent Renu Sharma of India. Paternal grandparents Ann and Duane Gaul of Rochester.

A son, Bairam Ron, to Corrina and Djimadoum Djimasngar of Queensbury, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:37 a.m., 7 pounds, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Bonnie and Ronald Dufour of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Modale Louise and Djimasngar Yomtongar of Africa.

A daughter, Addison Rose, to Kelsey Kelly and Mark Scaringe of Lake George, Monday, April 18, 2022, at 8:38 a.m., 6 pounds 8.3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carie and James Kelly of Berlin. Paternal grandparents Esther Kreplin of Ballston Spa and Mark Scaringe Jr. of Selkirk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0