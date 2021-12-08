GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A son, Wesley Raymond, to Breanne and Clayton Ryder of Whitehall, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 8:21 a.m., 7 pounds 14.4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Patricia and Stanley Kasuba of Whitehall, and Randy Jones of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Sue and Howard Ryder of Whitehall.

A son, Jonah Maverick, to Jenna and Joey Castro of Queensbury, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 8:04 a.m., 5 pounds 9.9 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ronny and Brian VanGundy of South Glens Falls and Ruth Mechanick and David Manney of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Dawn Castro and Gary Palmer of South Glens Falls and Shannon and Jim Castro of South Glens Falls.

A son, Jaxon William, to Juliann Pickreign and Anthony Potter of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 8:38 a.m., 6 pounds 0.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jeffrey Pickreign of Saranac Lake. Paternal grandparents Megan Morris and David Potter Jr. of Glens Falls.

A son, Kenneth Hudson, to Trudy and Ken Seeber of Queensbury, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 8:20 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and Richard Hudson of Hagaman. Paternal grandparents Susan Mohyer of North Carolina and the late Dr. Kenneth Seeber of Glenfield.

A son, Brayton Douglas, to Jenessa Bartholomew and Paul Mechanick of Whitehall, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 1:46 p.m., 7 pounds 7.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heather Didio and Todd Bartholomew of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Heidi and Randy Mechanick of Hudson Falls.

A son, Weston Lee, to Jaime Hicks and Shawn Perkins of Gansevoort, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 9:10 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Pattie and Joe Hicks of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Dawn and Randy Perkins of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Emily Elayne, to Elizabeth Suckman and Scott Mann Jr. of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 4:07 a.m., 7 pounds 2.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Carla Suckman. Paternal grandparents Heather Degroat and Scott Mann of New Jersey.

A daughter, Natalie Jean, to Ashley and Craig Meade of Queensbury, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 1:22 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debra and John Martin of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Barbara and Craig Meade of Queensbury.

A daughter, Frances Anne, to Alison and Bill Winter of Argyle, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 8:07 a.m., 7 pounds 4.8 ounces, 18.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Arlene and Mike Archambault of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Kathleen and Ron Winter of Fort Edward.

A son, Wesson C., to Erika Nichols and Cody Provanchie of Corinth, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 10:09 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer and Michael Nichols of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Kim and Charles Provanchie of Ballston Spa.

A son, Camden Michael, to Holly Guirard and David McIntosh of Queensbury, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 8:32 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Paternal grandparents Patricia and Jason Smith of Stillwater.

A son, Jacoby River, to Kristen and Jacob Wilde of Queensbury, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 8 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michelle and Paul Karins of Chestertown and Ken Rohne of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Jane and the late John Wilde of Thurman.

A daughter, Annamarie Michael, to Andrea Hewitt and Tate Higgins of Glens Falls, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 8:03 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.

A son, Liam Henry, to Courtney and Jeremy Ellis of Hudson Falls, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 3:20 p.m., 7 pounds 14.3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandmother Michelle Carpenter of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandmother Lynette Steinborn of South Glens Falls.

A son, Samson Brett, to Breeauna and Kasey Ellison of Whitehall, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 7:02 a.m., 5 pounds 14 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy and Brett of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Angela and Ken of Vermont and Jessica and Bill of Vermont.

A daughter, Ezmeray Verena, to Makenzie Campbell and Dylan Randolph of Corinth, Monday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 1:27 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandfather Roy Campbell of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Tamika Funaro of Schaghticoke and Robert Randolph of Corinth.

A son, Zachary Daniel, to Jennifer and Brian Zarro of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 12:27 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.