Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Kathleen Healy, to Maggie and Tom Mahar of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 7:08 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kate and Jim Deloria of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Suzanne and Tom Mahar of Marcellus.

A daughter, Rory Jean, to Kelly and Michael Gentile of Gansevoort, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 10:44 a.m., 5 pounds 15.8 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Barbara and Robert Bergin of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Catherine Smith of Arizona and Michael Gentile of Middletown.

A son, Cormac Lynne, to Kristen and John Osterhoudt of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 5:17 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michele and William Fleming of New Hampshire. Paternal grandparents Elisa and Shane Osterhoudt of Plattsburgh.

A son, Hudson Raymond, to Tara Watson and Joseph Gravelle of Granville, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 6:54 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shawn Matteson of Granville and Mike Watson of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Kelly and Joseph Gravelle of Granville.

A daughter, Leia Alva, to Maria Alva Deza and Brandon LaRock of Fort Edward, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 7:26 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maria and Deza Acevedo of Peru. Paternal grandparent Victoria Hill of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Evangeline Jeannette, to Isabell Winchell and Bryton Ellison of Granville, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 3:58 p.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heather Parker of Granville and John Winchell Jr. of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and Shawn Cobart of Granville.

A son, Jeremy Thomas to Gabriell and Justin Viele of Horicon, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:58 a.m., 6 pounds 10.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Anita and Timothy Needham of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Elizabeth and Jeremy Viele of North Creek.

A son, Emmerson Jordan, to Erin Tummons and Jarod Fields of Glens Falls, Friday, June, 24, 2022, at 11:14 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparants Mark Tummons and the late Tracy. Paternal grandparents Sandra Busteed and Jeff Fields of Lake George.

A daughter, Emma Grace, to Sarah and Jim Hayes of Brant Lake, Saturday, June 25,2022, at 9:02 a.m., 7 pounds .5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ruth Hayes and the late Brian Hayes of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents Carol Hayes of Potsdam and the late Robert Hayes of Brant Lake.