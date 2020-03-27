Maternal grandparents are Geri Overbeek and Richard Boutelle of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Jane and Kevin Kuhl of Ticonderoga.

A son, Gabriel Lawrence, to Helen CHARBONEAU of Hudson Falls, Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:06 p.m., 8 pounds 5.5 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Randy and Rena Charboneau of Gansevoort.

A son, Sebastian Schofield, to David and Corina SCHOFIELD of Fort Edward, Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lucille and Anthony Dingee of Copake. Paternal grandparents are Sharon and Peter Schofield of Hartford.

A son, Theo Maverick, to Megan and Joe DeZALIA of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 7:51 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Rich and Angela Hall of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Brent and Lisa DeZalia of Schroon Lake.

A daughter, Genesis, to Gabriela MARTINEZ of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 4:52 a.m., 6 pounds 4.5 ounces, 20 inches long.