Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Sophia Rose, to Teeya ALLEN and Steven VANCE JR. of Gansevoort, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 1:01 a.m., 5 pounds 2.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Cathy Allen of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Vance of Saratoga, Michelle and Steven Vance of Indian Lake.
- A son, Wyatt Vincent, to Morgan and Michael PRZEKOP of Stillwater, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 9:58 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robin and Brian Piedmonte of Auburn. Paternal grandparents are Candy and Michael Przekop of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Layla Paige, to Katie HAYWOOD and Steven DEARBORN of Glens Falls, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 12:15 p.m., 6 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Gary Haywood of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Cindy Bovee and Steven Dearborn Sr. of Adams, Massachusetts and Greenfield Center.
- A daughter, Allison Loretta, to Amanda and Andrew KUHL of Ticonderoga, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 5:02 a.m, 9 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Geri Overbeek and Richard Boutelle of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Jane and Kevin Kuhl of Ticonderoga.
- A son, Gabriel Lawrence, to Helen CHARBONEAU of Hudson Falls, Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:06 p.m., 8 pounds 5.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Rena Charboneau of Gansevoort.
- A son, Sebastian Schofield, to David and Corina SCHOFIELD of Fort Edward, Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
You have free articles remaining.
Maternal grandparents are Lucille and Anthony Dingee of Copake. Paternal grandparents are Sharon and Peter Schofield of Hartford.
- A son, Theo Maverick, to Megan and Joe DeZALIA of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 7:51 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rich and Angela Hall of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Brent and Lisa DeZalia of Schroon Lake.
- A daughter, Genesis, to Gabriela MARTINEZ of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 4:52 a.m., 6 pounds 4.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heather and Robert Martinez of Glens Falls.
- A son, Lucas Tyler, to Shelby BOVAIR and Dheni ROEMANTZ of Queensbury, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 3:22 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents is Kimberly Bovair of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dheni and Susan Roemantz of Queensbury.
- A son, Rhett Loren, to Kirsten and Tyler BOMAN of Corinth, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 7:18 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Doug and Chelle Pawloski of Hastings, Nebraska. Paternal grandparents are Todd and Darcie Boman of Clay Center and Imperial, Nebraska.
- A son, Giuseppe Rosco, to Susan and Brian HEANEY of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 7:57 a.m., 8 pounds 14.2 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brenda LaPark, Tom Underwood and the late Matthew Nassivera of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Marion and Brian Heaney of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Albany Medical Center
- A daughter Calliope Jean and a son Maverick Michael Edward, to Robert and Tess HARRINGTON of Glens Falls, March 5, 2020, at 5:11 a.m., 5 pounds 1 ounce, 18 inches.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Rebecca Hack of Glens Falls. Maternal great-grandparents are Mike and Rose Rowell of Glens Falls.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!