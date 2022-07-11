 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Ace Jacob, to Abigail LaCross and Jonathan Bucher of Queensbury, Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Victoria and Tim LaCross of Saratoga and Autumn LaCross and Fred of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Deann and Jim Bucher of Hudson Falls.

A son, Waylon VanRensseloer, to Hannah and Allen Frasier of Hadley, Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 4:49 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Laura Morgan of Vermont and Brian Hemple of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Beverly and Eric May of Kentucky and Darwin Frasier of Queensbury.

A son, Noah Edward, to Samantha Thompson and Marc Dragon of Hudson Falls, Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8:34 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Della Rhoades and Edward Thompson of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Sherry Barnaby of Ballston Spa and Randy Dragon of Hadley.

A son, Kodey Brenden, to Ashley McCarthy and Kodey Rich of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Bonnie McCarthy of Albany. Paternal grandparent Amy Rich of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Bella Rae, to Taylor Keith and Zachary Barot of Queensbury, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 7:58 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debbie Merendino of Queensbury and Bonnie and Richard Hermance of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Bonni Archambault of Fort Ann and Charlie Barot of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Ivy Lynn, to Faith Nelson and Jeffery McKinney of South Glens Falls, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., 7 pounds 5.1 ounce, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Debbie Nelson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent Jerry Mechanick of Queensbury.

A son, Weston Michael, to Baileigh and Travis Nelson of Queensbury, Friday, June 17, 2022, at 7:39 a.m., 6 pounds 12.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shirley and Steve Padasak of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Kim and Mike Nelson of Queensbury.

A daughter, Harper Grace, to Karissa Rivers and Ryan Bonenfant of Queensbury, Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:32 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly Smith of Keene and Scott Rivers of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Marinea and Christopher Bonenfant of Fort Edward.

A son, Hudson James, to Jacquelyn Rapp and Briar Eastman of Salem, Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1:59 p.m., 6 pounds 2.3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maura and Thomas Rapp of Salem. Paternal grandparents Regina and Daniel Eastman of Salem.

A daughter, Phoebe Jean, to Alexandra Garry and Aaron Otero of Lake George, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 7:02 a.m., 7 pounds 4.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jean Garry and Mike Blackburn and Renee Reardon and Jeff Gary. Paternal grandparent the late Trecia Otero of Canandaigua.

A son, Austin Brian, to Brianna Veneto and Billy Rivers of Ticonderoga, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2:39 p.m., 8 pounds 1.2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Vicki Veneto and Donald McCoy of Moriah. Paternal grandparents the late Rebecca and Billy of Hudson Falls.

A son, Jack Jerome, to Annelise Kelly and Devin Bulger of Greenwich, Monday, June 20, 2022, at 6:35 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Teri Ptacek and Andrew Kelly of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents Cindy and Tim Bulger of Easton.

A daughter, Mia Taylor, to Anna and Dave Groves of Gansevoort, Monday, June 20, 2022, at 9:18 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amanda and Jim Abrantes of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Tina and Dave Groves of Lake George.

Births

Births

Births

Births

