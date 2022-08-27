Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Colter Raymond, to Courtney and David Yarter of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, August 17, 2022, at 12:40 a.m., 9 pounds 11.5 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cindy and Jeff McFadden Sr. Paternal grandparents Victoria and David Yarter.

A daughter, Paisley Renee, to Caitlin Hughes and Anthony Mattison of Queensbury, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 6:07 a.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Renee and James Hughes of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Greg Mattison of Fort Ann.

A son, Nolan Robert, to Meghan and Nathan Mattison of Hebron, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 6:25 p.m., 8 pounds 11.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jodie and Robert Kubiak of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents Christine and Donald Mattison of Argyle.

A son, Liam James, to Kristina and Scott Bounds of Hartford, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 6:59 p.m., 8 pounds 0.14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Kevin Eastman of Hartford. Paternal grandparents Veronica and Jeffery Bounds Sr. of Argyle.

A son, Maverick Lawrence, to Bethany and Jonathan Walsh of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 12:39 p.m., 6 pounds, 16 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christine West of Florida and Ron Barbic of Rochester. Paternal grandparents Kelly and Mark Walsh of Pennsylvania.

A son, Wyatt James, to Carly and Kenneth DeLoriea of Corinth, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 8:04 p.m., 9 pounds 1.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Brenda and Charles Clark of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents Diana and Preston DeLoriea of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Penelope Hayes, to Regina and Jay Roden of Diamond Point, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:26 p.m., 8 pounds 9.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Gina and Todd Baker of Rochester. Paternal grandparents Deb Muscatello and Andrew Roden of Diamond Point.

A daughter, Karrigan Mae, to Kaylah and Jon LaCasse of South Glens Falls, Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:10 p.m., 6 pounds, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kristine Buttino and Jeremy Gibson. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Eric LaCasse.

A son, Ryder Grey, to Montana Rich and Joshua Whitman of South Glens Falls, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1:24 a.m., 7 pounds 10.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amy LeClair and Jamie Rich. Paternal grandparents Wendy and Rusty Whitman of Queensbury.

A daughter, Oaklynn Marie, to Melinda Galliop of Glens Falls, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 5:48 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Milfred Belden of Whitehall.

A daughter, Magnolia Grace, to Isabella and Austin DeMarsh of Lake George, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:27 a.m., 5 pounds 7 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robin Richards-Szabo of Warrensburg and Geza Szabo of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Holly Boothby and Dan DeMarsh of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Breagha Ruth, to Emily and David Townsend of Queensbury, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 9:49 p.m., 8 pounds 4.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Diane and Thomas Barnes of Olmstedville. Paternal grandparents Marion and David Townsend of Hudson Falls.

A son, Nazir, to Shakeela Ahmad and Micheal Hunt of Hudson Falls, Sunday, August, 21, 2022, at 11:09 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Bissundai and Nazir Sr. of Queens. Paternal grandparents Nancine and Micheal Sr. of Brooklyn.

A son, Finn William, to Erin and Tim Norton of Staten Island, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 11:49 p.m., 7 pounds 0.2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Edith and Glenn Ferrie of New York. Paternal grandparents Diane and Richard Norton of North Carolina.

A daughter, Freya Patricia, to Egan Mills and David Abbott of Saratoga Springs, Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:50 a.m., 6 pounds 12.8 ounces, 19.5 inches. Maternal grandparents Margaret Kelly and Douglas Mills of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparent Susan Abbott of Wilton.

A daughter, Lillian Olive, to Katie Makarick and Benjamin Marshall of Lake George, Monday, July 25, 2022, at 12:11 p.m., 8 pounds 1.8 ounces., 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Holleen and Martin of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Cindy and Peter of Queensbury.

A son, Lenox Nadeau, to Aubrey Constantineau and Scott Leary of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2:45 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robin Nadeau and Jeff Constantineau of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents the late Phyllis and Robert Leary of Glens Falls.

Rutland Regional Medical Center

A son, Lincoln Maverick Reed, was born at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Aug. 12, 2022, to Rachael and Scott Reed Jr. of Granville.