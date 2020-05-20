Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Jason Lee, to Jessica and Ricky BAKER Jr. of Granville, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 2:20 p.m., 8 pounds 3.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Krystal Lewry of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Tracy and Rick Baker Sr. of Granville and Robin Bell of Bennington, Vermont.
A daughter, Finley Rose, to Nicole and Bryan ARBUCKLE of Granville, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 6:37 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Netta and Dennis Austin of Hampton. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Melissa Arbuckle of Middle Granville.
- A son, Myles Douglas, to Rebecca and Doug ZEYAK of Queensbury, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 6:22 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donald and Mary Meserve of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Sharon Zeyak of Hague.
- A son, Jackson Alexander, to Ashley WARRINGTON and Patrick DESIGN of Saratoga Springs, Friday, April 3, 2020, at 9:22 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and Rod Warrington of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Janice and Sam Design of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Graham Michael, to Jessica THOMAS and Michael BAKER of Thurman, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 10:47 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Russell Thomas of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Marina Baker of Thurman.
- A daughter, Cora Elizabeth, to Jeff SEAGER and Leah HOLSCLAW of Ballston Spa, Friday, April 3, 2020, at 9:47 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Donald Waldby of Syracuse. Paternal grandparents are Alicia and Peter Seager of Ballston Spa.
- A son, Landyn Hunter, to Meghan and Josh McMAHON, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 4:56 a.m., 9 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patrick and Cindy Hurley of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Ruth and Paul McMahon of Lake George.
- A daughter, Jayde Marie, to Elizabeth SIMPSON and Don GALE III of Queensbury, Monday, April 6, 2020, at 6:37 p.m., 5 pounds 7.4 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jill and Larry Simpson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are the late Judy Provoncha and the late Donald Gale Jr. of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Vanna Noel, to Kelsey BUXTON and Collin WARRINGTON of Granville, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 6:32 p.m., 7 pounds 8.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Robert Buxton of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Dian and James Warrington of Granville.
- A son, Leonard Joseph, to Joline SMANIA and Vinchenzo LEOMBRUNO of Hudson Falls, April 7, 2020, at 6:25 p.m., 9 pounds 0.06 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
- A daughter, Zophia Cerise, to Sanya PETRAZZUOLO and Anthony DUTCHER of Glens Falls, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 12:54 a.m., 7 pounds 12.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sabrina and William Petrazzuolo. Paternal grandparents are Cerise CiDingmon and Herbert Dutcher.
- A daughter, Eliza Alison, to Alison and Matthew FLYNT of Brooklyn, April 5, 2020, at 6:53 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen Carey of Saratoga Springs and Charles Carey of Summit, New Jersey. Paternal grandparents are Frances Flynt of Springdale, Arkansas and the late Thomas Flynt.
- A son, Jayce Richard, to John and Caitlin ANDERSON of Kingsbury, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 8:56 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret Kelleher and Donald Howard II of Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.
- A son, Thomas Richard, to Elizabeth ROUSSEAU of Argyle, April 4, 2020, at 8:54 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cheryl Brayton and Richard Rousseau of Granville. Great grandparents are Elizabeth and Richard Rousseau of Argyle.
- A daughter, Emily Rose, to Jennifer BEAVERS of Hudson Falls, April 6, 2020, at 1:49 a.m., 7 pounds 2.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dale and Penny Barrows of Kingsbury.
- A son, Cruse Finley, to Megan and Justin McALLISTER of Rock City Falls, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 6:44 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Kathy Metzger of Manchester, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Todd and Vicky Burke of Wells, Vermont.
- A son, Blake, to Vanessa and George LAVIN of Fort Ann, April 6, 2020, at 1:17 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ruben and Visitacion Villasis of Phillipines. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Vincent Lavin of Fort Ann.
Albany Medical Center
A son, William Scott, to Andrew and Corrie PUTNAM of Corinth, Friday, April 10, 2020, at 4:06 p.m., 9 pounds 0.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donna and Joe Roberts of Corinth. Maternal great-grandparents are Janet and Gary Roberts of Hadley. Paternal grandparent is Elizabeth Bahr of Brooksille, Florida.
