A son, Graham Michael, to Jessica THOMAS and Michael BAKER of Thurman, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 10:47 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Russell Thomas of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Marina Baker of Thurman.

A daughter, Cora Elizabeth, to Jeff SEAGER and Leah HOLSCLAW of Ballston Spa, Friday, April 3, 2020, at 9:47 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Donald Waldby of Syracuse. Paternal grandparents are Alicia and Peter Seager of Ballston Spa.

A son, Landyn Hunter, to Meghan and Josh McMAHON, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 4:56 a.m., 9 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Patrick and Cindy Hurley of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Ruth and Paul McMahon of Lake George.

A daughter, Jayde Marie, to Elizabeth SIMPSON and Don GALE III of Queensbury, Monday, April 6, 2020, at 6:37 p.m., 5 pounds 7.4 ounces, 18 inches long.