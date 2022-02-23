 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Brynleigh Ann, to McKenna and Ryan Schyberg of South Glens Falls, Friday, February 4, 2022, at 1:25 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lori and Chris George of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Traci Minor and Kim Schyberg Jr. of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Patrick Matthew, to Beth and Phil Murphy of Hartford, Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2:38 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Barb and Bob Black of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Carol and Mike Murphy of Washingtonville.

A son, Gideon Allen, to Jessica Sprayberry and Thomas Henderson of Cambridge, Friday, February 4, 2022, at 9:25 p.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debra Collins and Victor Sprayberry of Alabama. Paternal grandparents Barbara Henderson and Allen Hatley of North Carolina.

A daughter, Chloe DeOliveira, to Amanda and Atila Batista of Glens Falls, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 8:33 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Neuza Barboza and Amaro Jacinto DeOliveira of Brazil. Paternal grandparents Neuza and Silvio Batista of Brazil.

A daughter, Morgan Beverly, to Christa and Albert Franzi of Lake Luzerne, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 6:41 p.m., 7 pounds 7.3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Laurie and Chris Ouderkirk of Redfield. Paternal grandparents Ann and Dave Franzi of Plattsburgh.

