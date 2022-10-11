Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Nolan David, to Brianna and of Michael Spoerl of Queensbury, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 6:31 a.m., 8 pounds 11.4 ounces, 20 inches. Maternal grandparents Shelly and Brian McKinney of Georgia. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Richard Spoerl of Queensbury.

A son, Shane Morgan, to Kayla Stimpson and Shane Winchell of Queensbury, Monday, September 25, 2022 at 6:56 p.m., 5 pounds 6.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Naomi Stimpson-Phillips and Dennis Phillips of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Janie and Harold Winchell of Queensbury.

A son, Aiden Robert, to Megan and Brian Doster of Queensbury, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 7:10 p.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ella and Bob Kellogg of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Cindy and Sean Doster of Queensbury.

A daughter, Olivia Geraldine, to Marissa and Robert McDonald of Middle Granville, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 7:27 p.m., 9 pounds .8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Theresa and Russell Farr of Granville. Paternal grandparents Geraldine and Stanley McDonald of Whitehall.

A daughter, Phoenix Hazel, to Alyson Edwards and Jeremiah Cook of South Glens Falls, Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:27 p.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sarah and Brent Edwards of Salem and Shelly Edwards of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Melissa Jenkins and Todd Cook of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Ayla Lynn, to Angelica Hermance and Anthony Glinbizzi of Queensbury, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 3:07 p.m., 7 pounds 1.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Ron Bradway of Fort Ann and Bonnie and Rich Hermance of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Janine and Richard Waite of Florida and Joanne and Nate Glinbizzi of Queensbury.

A son, Gabriel Joshua, to Renate and Joshua Joseph of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:40 p.m., 5 pounds 2 ounces, 17.3 inches long. Maternal grandparents Gabriella and Tibor Bodai. Paternal grandparents Catherine and Lee Joseph.

A daughter, Talulah Jane, to Jordan and Andrew Weatherhead of Glens Falls, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:47 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 18.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Liz and Mike Daley of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Ann and Paul Weatherhead of Illinois.

A son, Remington Walker, to Lynn Mosher and Dustin Bennett of Corinth, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 5:55 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Diane Bly of Fort Ann and Richard Mosher of Johnsburg. Paternal grandparents Amy Burnham of Corinth and the late Will Bennett of Lake Luzerne.

A daughter, Paisley Marie, to Cindy and Jordan Ross of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 11:07 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Terry and David Hosan of Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents Katie and David Ross of Massachusetts.

A son, Kylan Julian, to Kristen and Glenn Clark of Fort Edward, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9:29 p.m., 8 pounds 9.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tricia D’Agostino and Brendon McNamara of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Robyn Teele and Chip Clark of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Adrian Phillip, to Tanisha and Robert Ringrose of Fort Edward, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:26 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Melissa Encurnacion of Florida. Paternal grandparents Sabrina Amico of Victory Mills and Robert Ringrose of Queensbury.

A daughter, Hazen Annie, Brittany and Elton Smith of South Glens Falls, Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:35 a.m., 7 pounds 11.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Beth And Jack Celeste of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Dorie and Al Smith of South Glens Falls.

A son, Ian James, to Kirstie Couillard and Neil Hunsperger of Glens Falls, Friday, September 30, 2022 at 9:40 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19.7 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and Richard Couillard of Florida. Paternal grandparents Cheryl Stratton of Maine and Jeffrey Hunsperger of Argyle.

A daughter, Aurora Teresa-Ann, to Brooke Kelly and T.J. Ouellette of Queensbury, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:04 p.m., 6 pounds, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ann Socco and Bob Boege of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Ann and Mark Ouellette of Slingerlands.