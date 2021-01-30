Maternal grandparents are Gwendolyn and Michael Cameron of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Marylin and John Howley of Niskayuna.

• A son, Leo Drake, to Erin PREVOST and James DeFRANCESCO of Queensbury, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:04 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kathy Wright and Nate Prevost of Queensbury and Lake Dallas, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Stacy and Steve Mushtare of South Glens Falls.

• A daughter, Riley Sky, to Matthew and Kaitlyn BURRALL of Queensbury, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:38 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Chris and Lynn Shanks of Porter Corners. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Lynda Burrall of Queensbury.

• Twins, to Andrew DEAN and Stephanie ARATARE of Queensbury, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, a daughter, Miley Mae, at 8:02 a.m., 5 pounds 1 ounce, 17.5 inches long and a daughter, Kylie Sue, at 8:03 a.m., 5 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin Aratare of Glens Falls and Julie Royallminns of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Kevin Dean of Glens Falls and Susan Bovair of Woodland, California.