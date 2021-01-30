Glens Falls Hospital
• A daughter, Ava Harley, to Mariah ADAM and Nicholas LORUSSO of Lake Luzerne, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:59 a.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long.
• A daughter, Darina Jackie, to Heather SECOR and Damien LANE of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:18 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Cindi Secor of South Glens Falls.
• A daughter, Ella Mary-Mae, to John and Terese SNOW of Comstock, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:54 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents William and Beatrice Pliscofsky of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparent is the late Arthur Fischer.
• A son, Hunter John, to Kristin and Kevin ROYCE of Queensbury, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:20 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 23 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debra and John Daly of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Danette and Mike Fisk of Hudson Falls.
• A son, Rexford Kirtland, to Michael and Brittney McGOWIN of Queensbury, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:10 a.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Judy Baker, Scott and Tammy Monthony of Indian Lake and North Creek. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen and the late James K. McGowin of Johnsburg.
• A daughter, Eliana Emmarie, to Caitlin NOHRDEN and Babar FRANCIS of Lake Luzerne, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:10 a.m., 6 pounds 8.9 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nichole Gordon of Lake Luzerne and Jonathan Gordon of Woodbridge, Virginia. Paternal grandparents are Azra Francis and Francis Laba of Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan.
• A daughter, Kensley Marie, to Brooke YOUNGER and Kyle McMAHON of Clemons, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:44 a.m., 8.5 pounds, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nellie and Jeremie Younger of Clemons. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and Bryan McMahon of Hudson Falls and Rutland, Vermont.
• A son, Jacob Allen, to Nicole BLANCHARD of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:45 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy Blanchard of Montana and Cathleen Blanchard of Florida.
• A daughter, Clara EG, to Aaron and Christy COULSON of Hudson Falls, Friday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:50 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathleen Kelley, George and Sue Barot of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Susanne Coulson of North Carolina.
• A son, Theodore John, to Megan and Ben BISHOP of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:05 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 23 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jane and Jim Kehoe of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Anne and John Bishop of Saratoga Springs.
• A daughter, Kailynn, to Amber CONSTANTINE and Zack BATES of Granville, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:22 p.m., 5 pounds 12.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Craig and Priscilla Constantine of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Shirley Monroe of Granville.
• A daughter, McKenna Jean, to Carlee and Brandon BREAULT of Glens Falls, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:13 a.m., 5 pounds 15.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terry and BettyLee Moon of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Bradley and Karen Breault, Kimberly Breault (Daley), Daniel Ormsby of Queensbury and Glens Falls.
• A son, Lukas Andrew, to Alexis and Kevin COLLINS of South Glens Falls, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:26 p.m., 6 pounds 2.8 ounces, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patti and Kevin Whible of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Zena Collins of Barre, Vermont.
• A son, Avery Lee, to Juliann PICKREIGN and Anthony POTTER of Glens Falls, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:57 p.m., 5 pounds 15.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tara Johnson and Jeffrey Pickreign. Paternal grandparents are David R. Potter Jr. and Megan E. Morris of Glens Falls.
• A son, Lucain James, to April MINNEAR and Joe GOLDSMITH of Queensbury, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:01 p.m., 7 pounds 1.1 ounces, 23.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Angela and David Minnear of Lake George. Paternal grandparent is Joseph Goldsmith of Seymour, Tennessee.
• A daughter, Olivia Grace, to Faye and Matthew DeLUCCA of Fort Edward, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:02 a.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Denise Peculis and Kip Sanborn of Fort Edward and Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Orlene Glazebrook of Vergins, Vermont.
• A son, Ethan Michael, to Sarah and Kevin HOWLEY of Queensbury, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:03 p.m., 6 pounds 5.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gwendolyn and Michael Cameron of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Marylin and John Howley of Niskayuna.
• A son, Leo Drake, to Erin PREVOST and James DeFRANCESCO of Queensbury, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:04 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathy Wright and Nate Prevost of Queensbury and Lake Dallas, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Stacy and Steve Mushtare of South Glens Falls.
• A daughter, Riley Sky, to Matthew and Kaitlyn BURRALL of Queensbury, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:38 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Chris and Lynn Shanks of Porter Corners. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Lynda Burrall of Queensbury.
• Twins, to Andrew DEAN and Stephanie ARATARE of Queensbury, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, a daughter, Miley Mae, at 8:02 a.m., 5 pounds 1 ounce, 17.5 inches long and a daughter, Kylie Sue, at 8:03 a.m., 5 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin Aratare of Glens Falls and Julie Royallminns of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Kevin Dean of Glens Falls and Susan Bovair of Woodland, California.
• A daughter, Gracelyn Ryan, to Janine O’NEIL and Justin BAKER of Warrensburg, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:26 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Julie O’Neil of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparent is Christine Richardson of Warrensburg.
• A daughter, Vivian Luise, to Jeff and Kirstie BAERTSCHI of Lake George, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:46 p.m., 7 pounds 3.7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Caroline DiBella of Lake George. Paternal grandparent is Norma Baertschi of Lake George.
• A daughter, Genevieve Aria, to Kerri and Aaron HERRICK of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:02 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine Carew and William Englert of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are Janice and the late Roscoe Herrick of North Hudson.
• A daughter, Maeve Rey, to Taylor and Dustin DOYLE of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:17 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Kimm Carota of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are James and Carol Doyle of Wilton.
• A daughter, Blayke Madden, to Megan and Devin TUCKER of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 4:11 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ellen and George Stanavitch of Galloway, New Jersey. Paternal grandparent is Michelle Tucker of Fort Edward.
• A son, Armani Blue, to Kayla SHERMAN and Dominique JACKSON of South Glens Falls, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 12:49 p.m., 7 pounds 11.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Brenda Sherman of Mineville. Paternal grandparents are Dorothy Swan and Johnny “Blue” Jackson of Twin City, Georgia.
• A daughter, Lilliana Rose, to Shelby GAUTHIER of South Glens Falls, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 10:13 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Amy Brown.
• A son, Leevi Raymond, to Branden L. RUGER (WELCH) and Victoria J. BRADWAY of Johnsburg, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:08 p.m., 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Erwin and Verna Bradway of Bakers Mills. Paternal grandparents are Theresa Welch and step-grandfather Brian Freebern of Wevertown and Terrie and step-grandparent Jean Ruger of Keesville. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen A. Welch and the late Raymond L. Welch of Witherbee.