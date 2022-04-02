Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Jude Arthur, to Ginny and Jarrod Britt of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 6:26 a.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debbie and Jeff Jenks of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparent Marian Britt of Schroon Lake.

A daughter, Mirha, to Shahrooq Afzal and Faisal Imran of Queensbury, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 9:24 a.m., 6 pounds 2.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nusrat P. Gondal and Mohammod Afzal of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Umar Hayat and Zubaida Bibi of Pakistan.

A son, Grayson Lee, to Samantha Manley and Brandon Jackson of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 8:45 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy Manley of Vermont and Micheal Beveridge of Moriah. Paternal grandparents Anna Jackson and Bryan Jacks Sr. of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Luna Isabelle, to Estephanie Palacio and Luis Hernandez of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Marilyn Rosario of Florida. Paternal grandparent Brenda Rodriguez of Massachusetts.

A son, Charlie James, to Megan and Donnie Long of Queensbury, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 4:19 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maureen and Ross Schlinger of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Margaret Powers and the late Donald Long of Glens Falls.

A son, Hudson Lane, to Emilee and Daniel Braymer of Salem, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., 6 pounds 3.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tanya Mattison of Fort Ann and Thomas Clute of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Mary and Jon Braymer of Salem.

A son, Levi Wallace, to Laura and Josh Mullen of Queensbury, Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1:11 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cheryl and Joey Robinson of Texas. Paternal grandparents Leslie and Jon Mullen of Moreau.

A son, Jaxtyn Michael, to Destiny Barrett of Warrensburg, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12:56 a.m., 5 pounds 4.8 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Terry and Adam Barrett Sr. of Chestertown.

A daughter, Emalyn Mae, to Allison and Jeff Daigle of Granville, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 5:13 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melanie and Kenneth Howe of Granville. Paternal grandparents Linda and Larry Daigle of Granville.

A son, Mason Alexander, to Kayliegh Gadway and Jared Lillis of Mechanicville, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 9:22 p.m., 7 pounds 6.9 ounces, 22.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jessica Gadway and Tim Pugh of Greenfield Center.

A daughter, Ashlynn Grace, to Vivian Bowman and Nick Knickerbocker of Ticonderoga, Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11:27 a.m., 7 pounds 8.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

A son, Hayden Jeffrey, to Beth and Erik Keller of Fort Ann, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 8:44 a.m., 9 pounds 11.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Laura Burch of Salem and Jeffrey Gould of South Carolina. Paternal grandparents Lorelei and Rudy Keller

A daughter, Penelope Kate, to Taylor Hayes and Brandon Bourdeau of Queensbury, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11:51 p.m., 7 pounds 3.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn Hayes-Patten and Rick Hayes of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent Colleen Wood of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Emma Elizabeth, to Symantha and Douglas Flewelling of Schuylerville, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 7:36 a.m., 5 pounds 4.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stacy and Lorne Abrams of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Donna and Douglas Flewelling of Granville.

A son, Grayson Joseph, to Autum and Joseph Pomainville of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 12:17 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Teressa and Steve Bryant of Hudson Falls. Paternal Grandparent Paul Pomainville of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Mallory May, to Jessica Sears and Brandon Moore of Hudson Falls, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:08 a.m., 4 pounds 10 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melinda and Scott Sears of Plattsburgh. Paternal grandparents Mylessa Joe Walsh and Darren Moore.

A son, Thomas John, to Julia Jameson and Derek Ellis of Glens Falls, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 4:14 p.m., 7 pounds 7.1 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lorraine O'Keefe and Ray Jameson of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Terri and John Ellis of Glens Falls.

A son, Callven Kohl, to Mikayla Civitello and Preston Combs of Gansevoort, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 11:01 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Veronica and Michael of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Mindy and Fred of Glens Falls.

