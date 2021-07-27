Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Ashlynn Olivia-Marie, to Desirae Flewelling and Brennan Soules
- of Fort Edward, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 4:50 a.m., 6 pounds 9.1 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Terri Flewelling of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Eileen Tremins and Peter Soules Jr. of Hudson Falls.
- A son, James Ryan, to Helen
Chiaravalle and Nicholas Hiller
- of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:39 p.m., 9 pounds 6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Patty and Gino Chiaravalle of Florida and Texas. Paternal grandparents Sharon Loya and John Hiller of South Glens Falls and Queensbury.
- A son, Logan Richard, to Darrell and Adina
Boutin
- of Queensbury, Monday, July 12, 2021, at 12:41 p.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jason and Michelle Russell of South Carolina. Brian and Eva Boutin of Middle Granville.
- A daughter, Lydia Faye, to Heather and Gregory
Baldwin
- of Whitehall, Monday, July 12, 2021, at 2:35 p.m., 7 pounds 2.4 ounces 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paul and Laurie Cadarette of California. Paternal grandparents Scott and Patricia Baldwin of Yorktown Heights.
- A daughter, Olivia Sarae, to Elisabeth
Olson and Rob Mattison
- III of Queensbury, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 2:48 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jeffrey and Sarar Olson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Robert and Roseann Mattison of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Isabella Daniella, to Isabella
Bartley and Daniel Cheney
- of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 6:29 p.m., 6 pounds 9.8 ounces 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Diana Cordova and Christopher Bartley. Paternal grandparents Theresa and David Cheney.
- A daughter, Vivian Giuliana, to Sarah and Nathan
Bruno
- of Wilton, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 3:52 a.m., 7 pounds 15.3 ounces 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Clint and Elizabeth Currier of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Daniel and Suzanne Bruno of Glens Falls.
- A son, Levi Frederick, to Andrea
Porter and Adam Dudley
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 5:40 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Teri and Dan Pudney and Lester Porter of Galway and Tennessee. Paternal grandparents Patty and Michael Bills and Eric and Christina Catalfamo of Fort Edward and Queensbury.
- A daughter, Alyssa Jade, to Delta
Dewey and Jeff Greene
- Jr. of Whitehall, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 1:27 p.m., 6 pounds 5.3 ounces 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandy Dewey and Mike and Stacy Dewey of Hartford and Argyle. Paternal grandparents Carol and Jeff Greene Sr. and Dee Fifield of Hebron and Salem.
- A daughter, Ryder Shanice, to Brittany and Mikayla
DeCrescente
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:58 p.m., 6 pounds 11.6 ounces 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Andrea and Mike Dumas and Jen and Shane Irwin of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Janet Klena of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Octavia Grace, to Madisen
Thompson and Anthony Woods
- of Crown Point, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 10:24 p.m., 6 pounds 17.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Helen and Leo Thompson of Crown Point. Paternal grandparent Tabitha Woods of Ticonderoga.
- A daughter, Autumn, to Grace and Kevin
Kelly
- of Lake George, Friday, July 16, 2021, at 6:04 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents MaryBeth and Greg Bobbitt of Niskayuna. Paternal grandparents Honey Jo and John Kelly of Poughquag.
- A daughter, Althea Lorraine, to Kayla
Rhodes and Matt Hook
- of Corinth, Friday, July 16, 2021, at 6:17 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rhonda and Jim Badger and Allen Rhodes of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Debra Stanton and Dean Hook of Greenfield Center and Corinth.
- A daughter, Zinnia Jade, to Athena
Vasquez and Thad Fennelly
- Jr. of Glens Falls, Friday, July 16, 2021, at 1:14 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Erin Trombley of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Thad Fennelly and Ilene Harnick of Glens Falls.
- A son, Colson James, to Madison and Colan
Lauder of South Glens Falls, Monday, July 19, 2021, at 10:57 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Stacy Willett of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Mark and Jen Flory of North Carolina.