Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Stetson John, to Alexandra Naja and Brandon Ryther of Ballston Spa, Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:51 a.m., 8 pounds .3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angela Cugini-Girard and Jason Naja of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Jodi Ryther-St. John and Steve St. John of South Glens Falls.

A son, Isaac Mason, to Maria and Mason Niles of Cambridge, Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., 5 pounds 4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sarah Messina of Maryland and the late Nicholas Messina. Paternal grandparents Amy and James Niles of Cambridge.

A son, Benjamin Thomas, to Brooke Persons of Bolton Landing, Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:27 a.m., 9 pounds 15.9 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Anna and Barry Persons of Bolton Landing.

A son, Nathan Gregory, to Ashley Lewry and Dakota Hill of Glens Falls, Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1:44 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angelique Darrah of Glens Falls and Thomas Lewry of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent Nicole Hill of Hudson Falls.

A son, Lucas David, to Nicole and Andrew Baker of Gansevoort, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 9:38 a.m., 7 pounds 9.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents June and Bill Dolan of Syracuse. Paternal grandparent Valerie Baker of Porter Corners.

A son, Callum Clinton, to Megan and Ricky Lucia of Hudson Falls, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:44 a.m., 8 pounds 10.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Donna and Mike Briner of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Tracy and Rick Lucia of Corinth.

A son, Theodore Matthew, to Alexandria Prouty and Christopher Caprood of Hudson Falls, Saturday, May 22, 2022, at 3:54 a.m., 7 pounds 15.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Terra Phillips and Eric Prouty of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent Tracey Bennefield of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Amelia Jane, to Bryar Older and Adam Berlin of Hadley, Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., 8 pounds 10.5 ounces, 20 inches long.

A daughter, Bowan Ophelia, to Brittany Creel and Erik Eichhorn of South Glens Falls, Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 5:23 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal great-grandparents Louise Simmons and the late Mack Simmons of Texas. Paternal grandparents Cathy and Mark Bauer of Lake Luzerne.

A daughter, Nora Josephine, to Kelly and Alex Cesare of Southampton, Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 8:53 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deborah and Robert Moulton of Southampton. Paternal grandparents Nanette and Alex Cesare of Southampton.

A daughter, Charlee Rae, to Toni Naylor and Andrew LaBarge of Whitehall, Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:22 p.m., 8 pounds 10.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Samuel Greene of Granville. Paternal grandparents Evelyn LaBarge of Whitehall and Keith LaBarge of Glens Falls.

A son, Carter Michael, to Lindsay Tucker and David Manning of Glens Falls, Friday, February 25, 2022, at 5:19 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Janet Jarvis and Jeffrey Tucker of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent BobbyJo Ramsey of Massachusetts.

A son, Noah Scott, to Kayla Smith and Anthony Alger of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:56 a.m., 8 pounds 6.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mattie and Alfred Arzuaga of Indiana. Paternal grandparent Christine Richardson of Warrensburg.

A son, Bulut, to Aydan and Burak Basaran of Lake George, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:02 a.m., 6 pounds 11.3 ounces, 19.6 inches long. Maternal grandparents Aysel and Yilmaz of Istanbul. Paternal grandparents Omur and Nafiz of Istanbul.

A son, Justin J., to April and Jeffrey Smith of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., 8 pounds 8.2 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Chrystal and Donald Barrisford of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Diane and Randy Smith of Argyle.

A daughter, Jordyn Avery, to Lacey and Mike Harrington of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:57 p.m., 5 pounds 13 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly Faile-Deyoe and Glenn Campbell of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents Laurie Hoskins and David Harrington of Greenwich.

A son, James Andrew III, to Samantha Sprague and James Lutz of Granville, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9:22 p.m., 7 pounds 5.8 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparent Tina Swears of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Mellisa Wood and James Andrew Lutz Sr. of Argyle.

A daughter, Lucie Anne, to Jenna and Benn Frasier of Chestertown, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 6:47 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cynthia Eastman of Chestertown and Christine and Scott Remington of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents Melissa and Jamie Frasier of Olmstedville.

A son, Parker Jeffrey, to Lindsey and Nick Barton of Moreau, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8:15 a.m., 8 pounds 1.5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Val Cote of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Carol and Jeff Barton of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Colette Kathleen, to Lonna Sonley and Camron Allen of Johnsburg, Friday, May 27, 2022, at 7:08 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Meredith Hamilton of Warrensburg and Keith Sonley of Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Renee and Kevin Allen of Johnsburg.

A son, Parker Jay, to Chelsea Clark and Dillon Bradway of North Creek, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1:23 a.m., 7 pounds 8.7 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Leona Clark of North Creek. Paternal grandparents Verna and Erwin Bradway of Bakers Mills.

A son, Derek Milo, to Katelyn Walsh and Darren Harris of South Glens Falls, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 5:53 a.m., 6 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan Walsh of North Carolina and Daniel Walsh of Florida. Paternal grandparents Mary Sue Kelly and Daniel Davis Harris Sr. of California.

A son, Jakoree Amio, to Rylie Murphy of Warrensburg, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:31 a.m., 3 pounds 15 ounces, 16 inches long. Maternal grandparents Meggan and James Murphy of Warrensburg.

A son, Oliver Myles, to Courtney and James MacPherson of Queensbury, Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10:54 p.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Margaret and Bill Williams of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Shawn and Jim MacPherson of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Olive Marie, to Sage Carolla and Brenden Stoker of Oneida, Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., 2 pounds, 14 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sharon and Thomas Carolla of Oneida. Paternal grandparents Marie and Ken Stoker of Oneida.

A son, Jax Anthony, to Brie DeVivo and Eric France of Hudson Falls, Monday, May 30, 2022, at 4:31 p.m., 8 pounds 9.6 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jody and Mike DeVivo of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Erica and Todd France of Hudson Falls.

A son, Bennett, to Shontel and John Smith of Porter Corners, Tuesday May 31, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., 7 pounds, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sheri and Erik Carvajal of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Sandy and Raymond Smith of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Catalaya Jean, to Nikari and Joshua Gali of Queensbury, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11:20 a.m., 7 pounds 1.4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Stephanie Carota of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Marilyn and Joel Gali of Selden.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0