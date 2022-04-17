Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Murphy Frederick, to Tressie LaFay and Andrew Parsons of Queensbury, Monday, March 9, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joanne and Steven LaFay of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Nancy and David Parsons of Queensbury.

A son, Rowan Macklin, to Morgan Wicks and Dalton Thomas of Argyle, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:24 p.m., 7 pounds 2.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nicole and Les Wicks of Hartford. Paternal grandparent Michelle Thomas of South Carolina.

A daughter, Cali Ann, to Jessica Yawman and John Benedict of Clifton Park, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 7:32 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and James Yawman. Paternal grandparents Debra and John Benedict of Gansevoort.

A son, Kenneth Richard Jr., to Cheyenne Dickinson and Kenneth Clawson of Brant Lake, Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:11 p.m., 8 pounds 7.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa and Larry Dickinson of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Dianna Wilder and Richard Clawson of Indian Lake.

A son, Seth Michael Jr., to Makayla Wells and Seth Goodspeed of Comstock, Friday April 1, 2022 at 10:33 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sarah and Michael Wells Jr. of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Beth and Kevin Goodspeed Sr. of Fort Ann.

A son, Henry Richard, to Lauren and Lucas Callahan of Lake George, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 4:34 p.m., 6 pounds 13.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Lisa and Jeff Whitto of Massena. Paternal grandparents Jane and Shawn Callahan of Fort Ann.

A son, Carter William, to Grace and Nate Taylor of Warrensburg, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 7:08 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maureen Stripp of Warrensburg and Greg Stripp of Freeport. Paternal grandparents Laura Goodsell and Bob Taylor of Fort Ann.

A son, Eli Cooper, to Megan Harris and James Palmer of Glens Falls, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 6:54 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Bonny and Mark Harris of Virginia. Paternal grandparents Lillian and Paul Palmer of Queensbury.

A daughter, Lila Rae, to Barbara Ryerson and Matthew LaPan of Fort Ann, Monday, April 4, 2022, at 9:32 a.m., 8 pounds 1.32 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Vicki and Randy Ryerson of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent Lynn Smith of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Aaliyah Jayne, to Shelby and Spencer Kilburn of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 8:32 a.m., 5 pounds 12.9 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amy and Scott Macy of South Glens Falls, and Carol Macy of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents Tabitha and Richard Slater of Gansevoort and Tammy and Ethan Kilburn of Schuylerville.

A son, Calvin James, to Maggie and Timothy Crowley of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Margaret and Russell Evatt of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents Diane and Peter Crowley of Chestertown.

A twin daughter, Aspen Caroline, to Gwen and Justin Rehm of Fort Ann, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:42 a.m., 7 pounds, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rita and Arthur Alowitz of Troy. Paternal grandparents Judy and Curtis Rehm of Fort Ann.

A twin daughter, Briar Emily, to Gwen and Justin Rehm of Fort Ann, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10:42 a.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rita and Arthur Alowitz of Troy. Paternal grandparents Judy and Curtis Rehm of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Emma Louise, to Kelly Courcelle and Dylan Bessette of Whitehall, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 7:29 p.m., 6 pounds 14.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Samantha Ward of Whitehall and Randall Courcelle of Comstock. Paternal grandparents Lydia Mallory of Fort Edward and Scott Bessette of Ticonderoga.

A son, Ruger Lee, to Katlyn Martindale and Donald Prosser of Warrensburg, Wednesday April 6, 2022, at 12:27 a.m., 6 pounds 7.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents LeeAnn and William Martindale of Granville. Paternal grandparents Regina and Donald Prosser of Warrensburg.

A son, Jackson Vincent, to Paige and Nick Stangle of Queensbury, Friday, April 8, 2022, at 4:01 p.m., 6 pounds 11.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly and Vincent Savoie. Paternal grandparents Colleen Horwedel and Roger Stangle of Florida.

A son, Mason Samuel, to Breonna and Samuel Lane of South Glens Falls, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:21 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents April Pooler and Chris Diehl of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Amy and Kevin Lane of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Lucy Elizabeth, to Shannon and Bobby Hebert of Queensbury, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 4:48 p.m., 8 pounds 4.4 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cynthia and Jack Havens of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Geri Lyons and Bob Hebert of Queensbury.

A daughter, Madilynn Marie, to Nicole and Brian Canastra of Fort Edward, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:11 p.m., 6 pounds, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa and John Brodt of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Renay and Brian Canastra of Maryland and Bonnie and James Fink of Amsterdam.

