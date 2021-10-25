Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Charleigh Elaine, to Brittany and Kent Alexander of Glens Falls, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 10:08 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kristy McDonald and Clifford Johnson of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Mary and Alexander of Fort Edward.

A son, Jaxson Joseph, to Kelly and Daniel Sweeney of Queensbury, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., 8 pounds 1.2 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

A daughter, Sophie Catherine, to Chris and Sarah Malewicz of Saratoga Springs, Friday, September 17, 2021, at 3:58 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Catherine and Glen Delk of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Roger and Lynne Malewicz of Burnt Hills.

A daughter, Koraline Esmerelda, to Sarah MacLachlan and Spencer D'Addetta of Glens Falls, Friday, September 17, 2021, at 9:22 a.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Katrina MacLachlan of Vermont. Paternal grandparent Kimberly D'Addetta of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Isabella Alice, to Sarah Demarest and Andrew Bates of Queensbury, Friday, September 17, 2021, at 9:48 a.m., 7 pounds, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rachael and Todd Demarest of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Heather Lefebvre of Queensbury.

A son, Stephen James, to Laura and Stephen Miller of Lake George, Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10:39 p.m., 7 pounds 7.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Patricia Hawley of Lake Luzerne and Mark Hawley of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Janet and Steve Miller of Hopewell Junction.

A son, Ario Alexander, to Chloey Jansson and Patrick Hayes of Queensbury, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:53 a.m., 7 pounds 15.2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents the late Kristina Flores of Fort Edward and Ernest Jansson of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Kari and Daniel Hayes of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Nathaniel Scott, to Kelsey and Ryan Battease of Whitehall, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4:05 p.m., 10 pounds 7.2 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Scott and Joanne Farley of Clemons. Paternal grandparents Marcy Deyo and the late Robert Battease of Whitehall.

A son, Eagan Douglas, to Sarah Strobridge and Alan Morse of Granville, Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:22 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent the late Douglas Williams of Granville. Paternal grandparents Rose and Brian Morrow of Granville and the late Robert Morse of Granville.

A daughter, Paisley Sky, to Herbert Poultney of Mayfield and Jennifer Tunnicliff of Lake George, Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 9:45 p.m., 7 pounds, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Crystal H. Sweet and the late Richard W. Tunnicliff of Mayfield. Paternal grandparents Hebert W. Poultney Jr. and Margaret Motyl of Mayfield.

A son, Pierce Aidan, to Amanda Copeland and Joshua Spencer of Glens Falls, Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8:16 a.m., 7 pounds .3 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Timothy and Susan Copeland of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Gregory Spencer of Maryland and Cathy Terraro of Niskayuna.

A son, Cole David, to Christian and Alyssa Calabrese of Ballston Spa, Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8:38 a.m. 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy Wilson and the late Terry Wilson of Ballston Spa. and Judy Doyle and the late David Carey of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents Richard and Liz Calabrese of Ballston Spa. and Toni Calabrese and Mike Ponticello of Ballston Spa.

A son, Erik Nickolas, to Cristina and Erik Greco of Glens Falls, Monday, September 20, 2021, at 9:15 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dina And Serghei Pojar of Moldova. Paternal grandparents Anne and Gary Greco of Lake George.

A daughter, Luna Star, to Patrick and Seneca McKenna of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:36 a.m., 8 pounds 7.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Pamela Ogden of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Regina Newell and Girard McKenna of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Ashtyn Briella, to Astrid and Brandon Poulton of Fort Ann, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 6:26 p.m., 6 pounds 15.9 ounces, 19 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents Judy and Luis Rojas of Peru. Paternal grandparents Kathy and Craig Poulton of Newcomb.

A son, Quinn Bradley, to Liam and Allison Forcier of Queensbury, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 8:24 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Peter Corlew Jr., of Fort Edward and Audra Norris of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Steve and Eileen Dunn of Queensbury.

A daughter, Natalie Rayne, to Angela and Jeremy Johnson of Argyle, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 11:17 p.m., 6 pounds 10.7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Timothy and Elaine Larson of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Robert Johnson of Hudson Falls and Sue and Michael Duggan of Hudson Falls.

